zte-launches-axon-30-pro-plus-ud-edition-with-under-screen-camera-and-leather-back

The Chinese ZTE announced its series Axon a few weeks ago , with the arrival of models like Axon 30 Pro and Axon 55 Ultra, both with a hole centered at the top of the screen for the front camera. Later, the company unveiled Axon 55, which brought the second generation of its front camera technology hidden under the display.

Now, the brand brings Axon 30 Pro Plus UD Edition, smartphone that comes with a rectangular module to store your four rear cameras and its LED flash in the upper left corner, in a cover that is finished in leather. At the front, you can’t see the camera, as the phone’s name says it’s hidden under the screen, with thin edges around the panel.

When looking at both the look and the feature set of the device, it’s easy to see that this is a more robust version of the Axon 30 traditional, offering a more premium finish on the back and greater storage capacity, while the rest of the data sheet is kept.