leak-points-sensors-and-new-camera-functions-for-the-pixel-6-and-6-pro

Tired of leaks, Google decided to anticipate the officialization of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. At the time, the company confirmed the adoption of the Google Tensor chip. — for which he even made a good-humored campaign. It was missing, however, many technical aspects of the hardware, and especially the cameras. But the leak of an unreleased version of the Google Camera software could be delivering all the photographic novelties.
For starters, both cell phones would share a main sensor Samsung ISOCELL GN1 of 60 MP, ultrawide of 20 MP with Sony IMX sensor386, and the Pixel 6 Pro would still bring the Sony IMX60 in 48 MP for 4x optical zoom. For the front camera, Pixel 6 would have an unspecified 8 MP camera, and Pixel 6 Pro a Sony IMX586 from 13 MP.
(Image: Disclosure/Google)
Something noted in exploring the Google Camera source code is that the Pixel 6 Pro may have an ultrawide front camera. The use of sensor with greater angle is even what allows the Center Stage mode on Apple tablets, being possible to restrict the framing when there is a single person, or open the scene more when more people need to be framed. It is likely that the model will bring options of 0.7x (more open field) and 1x (more focused framing). It has not been revealed, however, how many degrees of aperture the camera will bring.
To videos, little news: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should keep recording restricted to 4K at 50 frames only on main lens. The others, including the front, could record the FPS. When the smaller number of frames is the option chosen, it will be possible to change the recording lens without the need to pause the recording.
On the Pro model, whenever a video mode is configured for 60 FPS, the maximum zoom would be 7x. Smaller amounts of frames per second should allow up to 13x hybrid approximation . They should also keep the audio zoom function, even bringing support for Bluetooth microphones.
New software functions
The invention of the Google Tensor Chip was not for nothing and should contribute to an even better integration between cellphone lenses Pixel and the software. Now, the company will have more domain than can be done between hardware and software, and this should bring new tools to the line.
One of them would be
face deblur
. A capture of multiple photos during simple user registration, combined with secondary images taken by ultrawide. This would all be a precaution for the cell phone so, in the case of blurry faces, to have the “point of view” and data from another sensor to, via algorithm, make people’s faces sharper.
Already the baby mode
would be a tool to make records at the perfect moment when a baby offers the conditions for a clear photograph. Uncontrollable by nature, the presence of the algorithm would fall into place for records that often need to be repeated several times until they become acceptable.
The Google Camera source code also points to improvements in frequent faces
— which focuses on familiar faces in group photographs —autofocus, creative edits, and others. There are mentions of the feature