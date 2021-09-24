leak-points-sensors-and-new-camera-functions-for-the-pixel-6-and-6-pro

Tired of leaks, Google decided to anticipate the officialization of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. At the time, the company confirmed the adoption of the Google Tensor chip. — for which he even made a good-humored campaign. It was missing, however, many technical aspects of the hardware, and especially the cameras. But the leak of an unreleased version of the Google Camera software could be delivering all the photographic novelties.

For starters, both cell phones would share a main sensor Samsung ISOCELL GN1 of 60 MP, ultrawide of 20 MP with Sony IMX sensor386, and the Pixel 6 Pro would still bring the Sony IMX60 in 48 MP for 4x optical zoom. For the front camera, Pixel 6 would have an unspecified 8 MP camera, and Pixel 6 Pro a Sony IMX586 from 13 MP.

Something noted in exploring the Google Camera source code is that the Pixel 6 Pro may have an ultrawide front camera. The use of sensor with greater angle is even what allows the Center Stage mode on Apple tablets, being possible to restrict the framing when there is a single person, or open the scene more when more people need to be framed. It is likely that the model will bring options of 0.7x (more open field) and 1x (more focused framing). It has not been revealed, however, how many degrees of aperture the camera will bring.