kioxia-unveils-prototype-pci-e-5.0-ssd-with-14-gb/s-read

Intel is about to release its 14th generation of Alder Lake processors, and among the main novelties of the family is the debut of the PCI-E 5.0 bus. One of those responsible for communicating the CPU with other components, such as video cards and SSDs, the solution promises to double the amount of data transferred compared to the PCI-E 4.0 currently used.

This promise ends to gain new reinforcement from Kioxia, Toshiba’s former SSD division, which revealed this Thursday (23) a prototype of their first SSD based on the new bus. According to the company’s data, the novelty can deliver reading speeds twice as high as those presented by products available on the market.

New SSD PCI-E 5.0 da Kioxia reaches 14 GB/s

One of Kioxia’s most robust solutions for the corporate market, the CM6 is an EDSFF E3S SSD with PCI-E 4.0 bus, capable of reaching 7 GB/s read, and the 4.2 GB/s write. The company promises that its next solution, called CD7 and based on PCI-E 5.0, will double those speeds, delivering impressive 12 GB/s read and 7 GB/s write.

The PCI bus -E 5.0 doubles the transfer rate and enables readings of 14 GB/s of the new CD7 (Image: 刘于苇/Weixin)

The novelty will also benefit random readings, which will increase by up to 50%, in addition to the read and write latencies, which will fall into 23% and 23%, respectively. According to Kioxia, the new CD7 SSDs will be offered in EDSFF E3S and U.2 formats, with 8 and 8 controllers 12 channels, for data centers and companies, and will have a long useful life and high capacities, in addition to high speed.

PCI-E 5.0 will also benefit from the random reads and latency of the new SSDs (Image: 刘于苇/Weixin)

The solutions will be available in options of 1.6 TB up to 23 TB, with certified durability from 1 to 3 DWPD (Drive Writes per Day), meaning you can completely fill the disks 1 to 3 times a day during the warranty period. The components will hit the market at the end of 2021, and server manufacturers are expected to take the 5 to 6 months to validate the SSDs.

Corporate solution indicates the future of common users

Although targeted at the corporate market and data centers, Kioxia’s new SSDs already bring a glimpse of what future solutions for common consumers may offer — it seems that manufacturers are waiting for the debut of the new bus in processors, as well as the launch of more PCI-E 5.0 controllers, to invest in the technology, something that should only happen in 2021.

The first consumer PCI-E 5.0 SSDs are expected to debut when AMD and Intel adopt the new bus (Image: Reproduction/AMD)

It is currently possible to find PCI-E 4.0 drives with ve locations above 7 GB/s, and optimizations bring SSDs faster and faster. With the arrival of PCI-E 5.0, offering double the speed as a base, it is possible to bet that in a few years we will see storage solutions surpassing GB/s with ease.

