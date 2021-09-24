how-to-resize-a-canva-image

Canva (Android | iOS | Web) is an image editor that offers more than 50 thousand customizable templates for its users. With them, you can create, online and for free, logos, invitations, flyers, cards and even posts for your social networks.

If you need to resize an image on the platform, but are in doubt, know that it can be done quickly and conveniently via cell phone or PC. So, check out the step by step below!

On mobile

Step 1: on your cell phone, open one of your designs in Canva and select a layer. Then use the edges of the layer to resize the image.

When editing a image in Canva, select one of the layers (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: press your finger on the edge and drag -a as far as is most convenient. The editor has a few lines to help you orient yourself in layer alignment. Once that’s done, continue editing the image normally.

Drag the edges of the layer so you can resize it or align it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: if you want to resize the image as a whole, it must be Canva Pro subscriber. If so, tap the “Three dots” in the top menu and select “Resize”.

To resize the image as a whole, select “Resize” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4 : Enter the new height and width values ​​or select a predefined format to continue editing the image.

Manually adjust the size, or select u m predefined (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

On the PC

Step 1: via a web browser, open one of your designs in Canva and select a layer. Then use the edges of the layer to resize the image.

Step 2: press the left mouse button on the border and drag it to wherever it is most convenient. The editor has a few lines to help you orient yourself in layer alignment. Once that’s done, continue editing the image normally.

Step 3: if you want to resize the image as a all, must be a Canva Pro subscriber. If so, click on “Resize” in the top menu.