how-to-charge-airpods-correctly

Apple’s Bluetooth headsets, AirPods, are as intuitive to use as they are to charge. However, some tips related to its charging mode can help users better understand the average usage time and recharges for both the headphones and the charging case.

It is important to be aware that when using your AirPods for conversation—whether on a regular call or a video conference, for example—the battery level might be slightly more affected. This is due to the use of the headphones’ microphones, which are activated to capture your voice, while listening to music and podcasts or watching videos, there is no such need.

Furthermore , when your headphones are running out of battery, an audible alert will ring in your ear, informing you that the battery level of one of the pairs has reached %. With that, you just remove them from your ear and charge them for just minutes inside the charging case to be able to use them again for — according to Apple itself — around 2 more hours of talking or 3 hours listening to music and podcasts.