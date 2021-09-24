How to charge AirPods correctly

Apple’s Bluetooth headsets, AirPods, are as intuitive to use as they are to charge. However, some tips related to its charging mode can help users better understand the average usage time and recharges for both the headphones and the charging case.

It is important to be aware that when using your AirPods for conversation—whether on a regular call or a video conference, for example—the battery level might be slightly more affected. This is due to the use of the headphones’ microphones, which are activated to capture your voice, while listening to music and podcasts or watching videos, there is no such need.

Furthermore , when your headphones are running out of battery, an audible alert will ring in your ear, informing you that the battery level of one of the pairs has reached %. With that, you just remove them from your ear and charge them for just minutes inside the charging case to be able to use them again for — according to Apple itself — around 2 more hours of talking or 3 hours listening to music and podcasts.

Don’t just remember to recharge your AirPods, it’s also important to always feed the charging case, so that you can take around — again, according to Apple — four to five new recharge cycles for your headphones with you.

Check out the tutorial below for how to charge your AirPods correctly.

Step 1:

Insert the headphones inside of the carrying case. When placing them, the light of the case will turn on orange, while they are charged, or green, when they are fully recharged.

Insert the headphones into the carrying case. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

According to mentioned, it is important to note that the charging case can provide, according to Apple, between four to five recharges of the battery of your headphones. After that, you will need to recharge it as well.

The charging case can provide four to five battery recharges. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Use a Lightning cable — either the one that came with your AirPods package or the one you use on your own iPhone — , to recharge your AirPods charging case.

Use a Lightning cable to recharge the AirPods charging case. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Case If you have an induction charger and you own 2nd generation AirPods or AirPods Pro, you can also choose to charge them without using a cable Lightning. When touching the surface of the case, the light will turn on. If the charged battery level is still below 62%, it will be indicated in orange, while with recharge above this amount will be indicated in green.

506494
You can also recharge 2nd generation AirPods and AirPods Pro in an induction charger. Photo: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

