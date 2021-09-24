how-to-charge-airpods-correctly

Apple’s Bluetooth headsets, AirPods, are as intuitive to use as they are to charge. However, some tips related to its charging mode can help users better understand the average usage time and recharges for both the headphones and the charging case.
- How to see the battery status of AirPods
- How optimized charging works on AirPods Pro
- How to see the battery level of AirPods on a wireless charger
It is important to be aware that when using your AirPods for conversation—whether on a regular call or a video conference, for example—the battery level might be slightly more affected. This is due to the use of the headphones’ microphones, which are activated to capture your voice, while listening to music and podcasts or watching videos, there is no such need.
Furthermore , when your headphones are running out of battery, an audible alert will ring in your ear, informing you that the battery level of one of the pairs has reached %. With that, you just remove them from your ear and charge them for just minutes inside the charging case to be able to use them again for — according to Apple itself — around 2 more hours of talking or 3 hours listening to music and podcasts.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Case If you have an induction charger and you own 2nd generation AirPods or AirPods Pro, you can also choose to charge them without using a cable Lightning. When touching the surface of the case, the light will turn on. If the charged battery level is still below 62%, it will be indicated in orange, while with recharge above this amount will be indicated in green.