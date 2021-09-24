startup-that-turns-you-into-an-influencer-partner-receives-$2.4-million

Divi-Hub received a contribution of US$ 2.4 million (BRL , 7 million) from the American investment company Comstar International LTD, in a pre-seed round, to leverage the business of the Brazilian startup. The money will be used both to expand the company’s business and technology structure and to reach more profiles in the creative economy, such as music and sports.
- TikTok is the second most important platform for influencer marketing
- Disinfluencers: the importance of not deceiving followers
- Instagram announces stores and more monetization options for influencers
For those who don’t know, Divi-Hub’s proposal is turn anyone into a “partner” of projects for various digital influencers. It is possible to buy assets from certain initiatives of a content creator, such as campaigns, reality shows and series, and thus earn a percentage of the enterprise’s profits.
The new contribution represents % of the total capital of Divi-Hub and should start the expansion of internationalization of the platform, mainly in the USA. The company entered the country’s approval process with the SEC, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates the market for transfers of funds and finance.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! In Brazil, the company claims to operate under the instruction 12 of the Brazilian CVM, which addresses the issue of securities via an electronic participatory investment platform. In July, the press reported that the agency’s technical department had suspended a public offering of partnership for the YouTube channel Metaforando
, which was performed by Divi-Hub. The following month, CVM revoked the suspension after the startup corrected irregularities and adapted to the instruction 40. 588 588 The company also said, in the press release, that the recent adjustment “helps to shield investors from corporate risks, such as labor issues”, because the type of contract involved — a Partnership in Participation Account (SCP) — allows participating partners — that is, clients of Divi-Hub — not to take legal issues from the respective influencer. This, in turn, enters as a Special Purpose Entity (SPE) to issue the channel’s “shares”, which will be sold on the platform. Legal experts aside, the startup says that even the beginning of october will have six projects in its portfolio, which in total have more than 40 millions of followers on YouTube and other networks. In addition to the Metaforando
by the influencer Vitor Santos, a reality show inspired by the game
Among Us
, there is the
UTC: The Final Challenge, by Castro Brothers, about creation of puns; Piologist Brothers in Inferno
, 2D animation series from the eponymous channel; Bees
, reality show by Bibi Tatto; Street Bots
, battle robots from the Borrachudo channel; and Stand Up Favelas
, a reality show by comedian Fábio Rabin with young comedians from the outskirts of São Paulo. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 588 588 588
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
In Brazil, the company claims to operate under the instruction 12 of the Brazilian CVM, which addresses the issue of securities via an electronic participatory investment platform. In July, the press reported that the agency’s technical department had suspended a public offering of partnership for the YouTube channel Metaforando
, which was performed by Divi-Hub. The following month, CVM revoked the suspension after the startup corrected irregularities and adapted to the instruction 40. 588 588 The company also said, in the press release, that the recent adjustment “helps to shield investors from corporate risks, such as labor issues”, because the type of contract involved — a Partnership in Participation Account (SCP) — allows participating partners — that is, clients of Divi-Hub — not to take legal issues from the respective influencer. This, in turn, enters as a Special Purpose Entity (SPE) to issue the channel’s “shares”, which will be sold on the platform. Legal experts aside, the startup says that even the beginning of october will have six projects in its portfolio, which in total have more than 40 millions of followers on YouTube and other networks. In addition to the Metaforando
by the influencer Vitor Santos, a reality show inspired by the game
Among Us
, there is the
UTC: The Final Challenge, by Castro Brothers, about creation of puns; Piologist Brothers in Inferno
, 2D animation series from the eponymous channel; Bees
, reality show by Bibi Tatto; Street Bots
, battle robots from the Borrachudo channel; and Stand Up Favelas
, a reality show by comedian Fábio Rabin with young comedians from the outskirts of São Paulo. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 588 588 588
, which was performed by Divi-Hub. The following month, CVM revoked the suspension after the startup corrected irregularities and adapted to the instruction 40.
588
588
The company also said, in the press release, that the recent adjustment “helps to shield investors from corporate risks, such as labor issues”, because the type of contract involved — a Partnership in Participation Account (SCP) — allows participating partners — that is, clients of Divi-Hub — not to take legal issues from the respective influencer. This, in turn, enters as a Special Purpose Entity (SPE) to issue the channel’s “shares”, which will be sold on the platform.
Legal experts aside, the startup says that even the beginning of october will have six projects in its portfolio, which in total have more than 40 millions of followers on YouTube and other networks. In addition to the Metaforando
by the influencer Vitor Santos, a reality show inspired by the game
Among Us
, there is the
UTC: The Final Challenge, by Castro Brothers, about creation of puns; Piologist Brothers in Inferno
, 2D animation series from the eponymous channel; Bees
, reality show by Bibi Tatto; Street Bots
, battle robots from the Borrachudo channel; and Stand Up Favelas
, a reality show by comedian Fábio Rabin with young comedians from the outskirts of São Paulo. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 588 588 588
, 2D animation series from the eponymous channel; Bees
, reality show by Bibi Tatto; Street Bots
, battle robots from the Borrachudo channel; and Stand Up Favelas
, a reality show by comedian Fábio Rabin with young comedians from the outskirts of São Paulo. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 588 588 588
, reality show by Bibi Tatto; Street Bots
, battle robots from the Borrachudo channel; and Stand Up Favelas
, a reality show by comedian Fábio Rabin with young comedians from the outskirts of São Paulo. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 588 588 588
, battle robots from the Borrachudo channel; and Stand Up Favelas
, a reality show by comedian Fábio Rabin with young comedians from the outskirts of São Paulo. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 588 588 588
, a reality show by comedian Fábio Rabin with young comedians from the outskirts of São Paulo.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
588 588
588