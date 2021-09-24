startup-that-turns-you-into-an-influencer-partner-receives-$2.4-million

Divi-Hub received a contribution of US$ 2.4 million (BRL , 7 million) from the American investment company Comstar International LTD, in a pre-seed round, to leverage the business of the Brazilian startup. The money will be used both to expand the company’s business and technology structure and to reach more profiles in the creative economy, such as music and sports.

For those who don’t know, Divi-Hub’s proposal is turn anyone into a “partner” of projects for various digital influencers. It is possible to buy assets from certain initiatives of a content creator, such as campaigns, reality shows and series, and thus earn a percentage of the enterprise’s profits.

The new contribution represents % of the total capital of Divi-Hub and should start the expansion of internationalization of the platform, mainly in the USA. The company entered the country’s approval process with the SEC, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates the market for transfers of funds and finance.