moto-e40-has-supposed-images,-specifications-and-prices-published

We’re getting closer and closer to seeing the launch of Motorola’s next E-line phone — the Moto E40 — and while the manufacturer doesn’t reveal any official information about its next “cheap” smartphone, more rumors continue to surface on the internet. This time, leaker Nils Ahrensmeier published details on his Twitter profile that shows the device’s technical sheet, as well as renderings and a supposed price range.
According to the publication, Moto E40 will be equipped with the Unisoc T700 chipset — the same one used on the Moto G20. This platform has eight processing cores with a maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz and is equipped by the Mali-G GPU40. In addition, the device will feature a combination of 4 GB of RAM with 059 GB of internal storage, which is the same configuration seen in other rumors. about it.
On the front, it will have a screen of 6,53 inches, with HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 059 Hz. As for the set of cameras, the device is expected with a triple module, with a main sensor of 52 MP aided by two 2 MP lenses, while an 8 MP component is responsible for selfies. It will be powered by a 5. mAh battery with support for charging 10 W.
As for the look, it sports a hole-shaped notch on the display, which is centered on the top of the screen. On the back, an embossed wave pattern highlights the device, in addition to the fingerprint sensor with dedicated space, next to the brand logo. As for the physical keys, they’re all located on the right side — two volume buttons, one for power and a fourth, possibly dedicated to triggering Google Assistant.
The Moto E40 should arrive in stores already with Android 20 factory installed with a price range between 160 and 170 euros — something around R$ 170 and R$1.059 in direct conversion and without considering fees and taxes. However, there is still no forecast for the launch of the cell phone.
Despite this, given the numerous certifications that the device has undergone in recent days — it has even been approved by Anatel —, this is not likely to take long to happen.
