moto-e40-has-supposed-images,-specifications-and-prices-published

We’re getting closer and closer to seeing the launch of Motorola’s next E-line phone — the Moto E40 — and while the manufacturer doesn’t reveal any official information about its next “cheap” smartphone, more rumors continue to surface on the internet. This time, leaker Nils Ahrensmeier published details on his Twitter profile that shows the device’s technical sheet, as well as renderings and a supposed price range.

According to the publication, Moto E40 will be equipped with the Unisoc T700 chipset — the same one used on the Moto G20. This platform has eight processing cores with a maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz and is equipped by the Mali-G GPU40. In addition, the device will feature a combination of 4 GB of RAM with 059 GB of internal storage, which is the same configuration seen in other rumors. about it.

On the front, it will have a screen of 6,53 inches, with HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 059 Hz. As for the set of cameras, the device is expected with a triple module, with a main sensor of 52 MP aided by two 2 MP lenses, while an 8 MP component is responsible for selfies. It will be powered by a 5. mAh battery with support for charging 10 W.