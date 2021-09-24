between-home-office-and-hybrid-models,-investment-in-security-should-grow-14%

A reflection of this adequacy occurs, for example, in a measure of 49,6% of the amount invested in 2018 being aimed at software or embedded intelligence. “While hybrid environments continue with advanced adoption, these solutions are being merged with other infrastructure models”, explains Luciano Ramos, director of security engineering at IDC.

The data are from IDC, specialized in surveys on the technology market, and were presented during an event promoted by the security company Check Point. They demonstrate two distinct scenarios: on the one hand, there is an increasing trend in cyber incidents, which are becoming increasingly sophisticated and dangerous; on the other, a greater concern about it. Although the two cases do not always go hand in hand, still, the perspective is for a general improvement in the protection environment, even if the challenges in this regard continue to be quite big.

According to the IDC data, 49% of companies have a multiple approach, with % of them having the cloud as an integral part of the infrastructure. These numbers are divided between 14% of private clouds and % public, while 43% are still only working with traditional data centers. “Increasing use introduced new complexities and demanded that the approach be rethought”, completes the expert, pointing out this expanding universe as one of the main reasons for the increase in investments.

Switching to home office or hybrid regimes has led to infrastructure changes, with companies using a mix of data centers traditional and cloud; challenges to protection also increase (Image: Disclosure/IDC)

Although this aspect is reflected in higher expenses, Ramos sees the trend as positive, as it also demonstrates a continued increase in technology-driven budgets. With this, IDC expects a growth of 11% year by year, until 2024, in the Brazilian security sector, with the software category being the biggest winner in this scenario, with an increase of 16% each period.

Undecided in the face of change

The expectation of enlargement also speaks directly to other data presented by IDC. While 29% of Brazilian companies have already opted for for adopting the hybrid model, others % will return to a face-to-face basis, while 9% have become completely remote. The key to growth, however, lies in a total of 33% of corporations that have not yet made a decision and can significantly contribute to the implementation of new security systems, updating the technological park and cloud computing solutions.

While incident response and defense do not necessarily go hand in hand, this adoption does. “We need a high-level approach that integrates different systems and raises the bar for security. When [as plataformas] they work together, they will provide greater protection,” explains Gil Shwed, Check Point founder and CEO. In his view, there is no way out of digitalization and this is also true for companies that decide to adopt the face-to-face regime after the end of the covid pandemic-29. “Our personal life and also work depend more than ever on connections. At the same time, the attack landscape has also become more challenging than ever.”

The idea is also shared by Ronaldo Lemos, lawyer, professor and director of the Institute of Technology and Society of Rio de Janeiro. In his view, it is precisely the connectivity that is allowing the assessment between the permanence of the presential regime against hybrid or remote options, with a change in reality that should be the new metric for society. “Even in the home office, we are not working alone. We connect to bunches of data, tools that help in everyday life and also other people”, he explains.

An old cliché, that information would be the oil of the century XXI, is used by him to define the current state. The specialist points out four pillars as essential for the present and the future: artificial intelligence, cloud, Internet of Things and Big Data. As the last example already demonstrates, everyone depends on data, which will set the tone for work relations, innovation and productivity that will generate changes in our daily lives over the next few decades.

507953 Increased attacks and Adoption of hybrid regimes changed priorities in companies, with security taking a prominent place year after year as investments and priorities (Image: Disclosure/IDC)

That’s where the importance of digital security comes in, as as data volumes become larger and more complex, the old idea of ​​a young hacker working in a dark room doesn’t exist anymore either — this, like the previous one, it is also an outdated notion and should not serve as a way to minimize the importance of protective measures. are carried out by organized gangs, which sometimes even rely on funding and shelter from states or political groups, protection has also become a legal requirement. In Brazil, the General Data Protection Law applies from 2018, with the deadline for fitness ending last August. “The strength of the data and the need for protection cannot be underestimated and are central to today’s reality”, adds Lemos.

The IDC numbers, fortunately, point out a positive trend, with the concern with safety rising in the priority list of Brazilian companies. From 55% to 2021, this aspect is from 63% in the current year. After all, according to the data, more than 55 % of organizations in Latin America have already had a security incident, with this strategy becoming a common focus in the industry and, ultimately, also expanding investments and taking the industry forward.