new-whatsapp-will-allow-greater-customization-in-groups

Per while, you can only choose an image and edit the background (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

This addition should make it easier to identify groups, as most of them now use generic images or photos. Although this is more practical, if each group has a different face and background, it is much simpler to locate among the dozens on each cell.

The feature had first appeared in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS 2.12. 98. three days ago, but now it also appears for Android. Unlike iPhones, the feature is not yet available, but you can see traces of the code under development in Update 2.12..2 to the Google system.

In the version for Apple’s mobile phones, the novelty seems a little more advanced. There, you can choose any emoji or sticker to customize the background and use it as a representation of a group.

It will be possible to choose one of the faces and edit it to put as a “logo” of the group (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)