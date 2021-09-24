New WhatsApp will allow greater customization in groups

0
WhatsApp groups are one of the most useful and controversial things of all time: there are those who love to participate in several and those who hate be in more than one simultaneously. Even so, they create a kind of parallel society and some even have an exclusive logo, and it is precisely to facilitate the creation of this identity that the developers are working on a new feature.

    • The idea is to allow the quick creation of icons for each group. The screenshot below, courtesy of the WABetaInfo website, shows the possibility of choosing an image and selecting a background color for it. As it is something under development, it is likely that new possibilities will be introduced in the future, such as emojis or stickers, which would make the group’s image even more differentiated.

      Per while, you can only choose an image and edit the background (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

      This addition should make it easier to identify groups, as most of them now use generic images or photos. Although this is more practical, if each group has a different face and background, it is much simpler to locate among the dozens on each cell.

First for iOS508156

The feature had first appeared in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS 2.12. 98. three days ago, but now it also appears for Android. Unlike iPhones, the feature is not yet available, but you can see traces of the code under development in Update 2.12..2 to the Google system.

In the version for Apple’s mobile phones, the novelty seems a little more advanced. There, you can choose any emoji or sticker to customize the background and use it as a representation of a group.

It will be possible to choose one of the faces and edit it to put as a “logo” of the group (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

For now, it is not possible to know when (or even if) the feature will reach the phones. Apparently, there’s still a lot of work left by the Android development team, which suggests a few more weeks of improvement.

