dawid malan press conference: India have got bowlers who can win Tests in all conditions: Dawid Malan; India have bowlers who can win Tests in all conditions: David Malan

Leeds

Impressed by the Indian bowling in fine form, explosive England batsman David Malan on Tuesday said that the tour team has the ability to win Test matches in any situation under “superb leadership”. In the five-match series, both the teams will meet in the third Test starting here on Wednesday. India lead the series 1-0 after winning the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs.

Malan said, “I think their (India) team has been led brilliantly. I believe Virat (Kohli) shows passion in the way he does his work and you know he manages to grab the attention of a lot of people. “He has a lot of depth not only in batting but also in bowling. They have bowlers who can win Test cricket in any situation.

The left-handed top-order batsman said, “He has a lot of options in his team and he is a great competitor.” This 33-year-old player has played a Test match against India in Birmingham in 2018. He has scored 724 runs in 15 Tests since making his debut against South Africa in 2017.

Asked about the challenges of batting at the third order, he said, “It’s actually something I haven’t done much in my Test career, I would have done it 25-30 times. I try and play the way I am known for.

