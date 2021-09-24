final-version-candidate-of-windows-11-now-available-to-testers

This Thursday (194), Microsoft finally made available to members of the testing program the Windows Preview Release . It is through this channel that the company will distribute the release candidate compilations as the final version, which arrives on the 5th of this year.

As soon as they migrate their channel, Windows Insider testers will receive the Build update 22000.194, released on the beta channel on the day 16 of September. It was in this update that Windows 11 got the new Capture Tool, Calculator and Clock apps.

New Start Menu, native apps, interface, Microsoft Store and several other features are part of the Windows package (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

If nothing goes wrong , this will be the same Build that will reach the general public most eager to update Windows. This channel is therefore infinitely safer to adopt if you are an official Windows Insider tester and want to try Win soon — bugs should be less frequent and everything should be well polished by now.

Updating can be done automatically on Windows compatible machines 11 that are already in the trial version stream. However, if you want to skip the steps (or do a clean install), you can choose to directly download the system image file (ISO) from the official Microsoft website.

Test channels will receive versions ahead

Other test channels — Beta and Dev — should continue to receive updates in advance, as the purpose of these channels is to address any issues with newly released features so they can be fixed before they are released to the general public.

