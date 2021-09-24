bitcoin-wallet-that-had-$8,000-“wakes-up”-9-years-later-with-$29-million

A Bitcoin wallet, with no activities for nearly nine years, “awakened” suddenly and transferred all of its cryptocurrencies to a new address this past Sunday (25).

The last activity of this portfolio, before the day’s movement 29, was registered in 19 of December 2009, when about 358 Bitcoins (BTC ) were received by her. At that time, Bitcoin was traded at around R$ 86, in the current conversion from real to dollar, with 655 cryptocurrencies being purchased for just over R$ 48 thousand. Nowadays, however, with a Bitcoin worth around US$ 43, 8 thousand (BRL 155 one thousand, approximately), the same amount is worth approximately US$ 29, 4 million, approximately R$ 86 million.

About a decade ago, Bitcoin was seen by many investors as something without much chance of revenge, which caused the cryptocurrency to be traded at a much lower price than those found today.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Those who invested in cryptoactive at that time and held it up to the present time ended up having a huge appreciation in their investment, in addition to , in many cases, have too many cryptocurrency tokens. For these reasons, they end up being considered Bitcoin “whales”, a term used to describe the owners of large quantities of the cryptocurrency. Since last year, the sleeping Bitcoin whales have been awakening, with digital wallets that had not been active for years, returning to carry out transactions. At the beginning of 2021, a movement of US$ 5 million, about R$ 25 million in the current quotation, was made from of the balance of a user inactive since June 2010. More recently, in July, another wallet with no activity since 2010 moved 660 BTC that were standing in it, with a value of US$ , 3 million, approximately R$ 155 million. In general, transactions carried out in wallets sleepers don’t cause a stir in the cryptocurrency market, serving more as a reminder of how some investments can work very well. In the case of the wallet reactivated on Sunday, its Bitcoins appreciated 358. 500% during the nine years they remained stationary. Satoshi Nakomoto’s return?

Part of the home page of the Bitcoin whitepaper, ie concept document, made by Satoshi Nakamoto. (Image: Screenshot/Dácio Augustus)