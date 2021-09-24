a-woman-confuses-eye-drops-with-glue-and-ends-up-in-the-hospital-with-one-eye-glued-together.

A woman from Espírito Santo, in the city of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, went through moments of tension last Tuesday night (). When she opened the fridge to get some eye drops, she ended up confusing the medicine bottle with one of glue, put a drop in her eye and stuck it with it.

The woman, who did not want to identify herself, is 21 years old and undergoes treatment for glaucoma. She says that she asked her boyfriend to apply the supposed eye drops, but because they were both without glasses, no one noticed the mistake. As soon as they noticed the error, they rushed to the hospital.

Image: Disclosure/Freepik

A nurse tried to soften the glue using saline solution, which was not possible, and then sought an ophthalmologist. The professional anesthetized the glued eye, cut part of the eyelashes and performed a minor surgery to clean the area and remove the glue. The patient is well and recovering, only complaining that she cannot open the affected eye without pain. In the coming weeks, she must undergo new procedures to improve the treatment.

