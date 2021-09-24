bitcoin.org-site-is-invaded-and-displays-message-asking-for-cryptocurrency-donation

At dawn on this farm () the Bitcoin.org website was invaded by criminals and kept displaying a fake advertisement, promising cryptocurrencies to visitors.

Businessman with a master’s degree in computing loses BRL 3.6 million in Bitcoin scam

Bitcoin market eliminates withdrawal fee for transfers in reais

Bitcoin wallet that had US$ 8,000 “wakes up” 9 years later with US$ 23 mi

The fake advertisement displayed the words “the Bitcoin Foundation is giving back for the community, send Bitcoins to this address and we’ll return double” and a QR Code that, when scanned, redirected users to the payment page. During the time the message was displayed on the site, all other functionalities and its subpages became unavailable.

Message ex ibid during the bitcoin.org hack. (Image: Reproduction/The Block)

Scams that promise victims multiplied returns on donated amounts have become increasingly common on the internet. Generally, scammers pose as celebrities, such as Bill Gates or Elon Musk, and say they will donate a huge amount of money to anyone who donates to their designated accounts.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

In the case of the attack on the bitcoin.org website, the address accessed from the QR Code received a total of 0 donations.2021 Bitcoins, about R$ 96 thousand in current conversion from bitcoin to real, according to an article published on the Bitcoin Portal. It is possible that this value was only displayed as a strategy to convince visitors to make transfers to the attackers’ account.

Crypto community reacts

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts soon noticed the status of Bitcoin.org and issued alerts through social networks, especially on Twitter. The provider responsible for hosting the site, Namechap, was immediately alerted and soon disabled the domain.

The current owner and operator of the page, who goes by the pseudonym Cøbra, only spoke up about the incident two hours after it happened, reporting that the break-in was being investigated.

There is still no information on how the break-in occurred, but Cøbra believes the criminals used a flaw in the DNS configuration originated in the migration of the page to another server two months ago.

https://t.co/OsFgRFRRZb has been compromised. Currently looking into how the hackers put up the modal scam on the site. May be down for a few days.

— Cobra (@CobraBitcoin) September 29, 2021