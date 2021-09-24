Nine Unknowns | 10 differences between the series and the book

The series Nine Unknowns, original from Hulu and available in Brazil through Amazon Prime Video, has just come to an end. The plot is based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, also known for writing Big Little Lies, which came to life on television on HBO, and features Nicole Kidman as the protagonist Masha.

Nine Unknowns | Amazon releases series trailer from the author of Big Little Lies

Nine Unknowns | Check out the new series by the same author of Big Little Lies

The best book-based series to watch on streaming The character is the owner of a spa called Tranquillum House, which selects guests to participate in a kind of healing retreat, with the intention of resolving your personal problems and overcoming traumas. The television adaptation, however, had a lot of creative freedom and gained many modifications, leaving some events more elaborate and inventing others. If you’ve watched all the episodes and you are Curious to find out what those differences were, the list below shows the most significant changes between the series and the book of Nine Unknowns. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Warning: this article contains many spoilers of Nine Strangers. Continue at your own risk. Image: Disclosure/Hulu . Tranquillum House: look, rules and activities The first differences between series and book are in relation to Tranquillum House in themselves. In Liane Moriarty’s book, the spa is described as a Victorian mansion built in 94 with sandstone, three floors, red corrugated iron roof and a tower. Its interior is filled with stained glass windows and a staircase in red cedar and rosewood, details that are reminiscent of the Titanic. In the series, however, the retreat has a modern and “half Zen” style, as said by the decorator responsible for the place. Its geometric windows show the Tranquillum House’s rich vegetation, plenty of natural light inside, new, modern furniture. In the book, Tranquillum House guests don’t have much time to get to know each other , because once they are admitted to the place, they need to make a silent retreat of five full days. As such, they are only allowed to speak during therapy sessions and are prohibited from reading, writing, making eye contact, or touching anyone. However, in the series, the rules seem to be more flexible, with the characters already getting to know each other, talking and discovering each other’s personalities quickly. We even see the interaction in the guests’ activities, which do exercises such as digging earth, sack racing, among other things. This, however, only exists in the series and nothing was taken from Moriarty’s book. And the Tranquillum House, in the original story, also never had a guest die at the place. . Image: Disclosure/Hulu

Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,74 per month, with free trial by 30 days. What are you waiting for?

9. Country

In the book, the story takes place in a remote region of Australia, but in the series everything happens in Cabrillo , in California. The production of Nine Unknowns, however, chose to film in Australia due to the pandemic, as the country considered filming an essential service.

Team and cast then traveled to the Australian city of Byron Bay, known for having a population labeled as “hippies” and who care for well-being. The recordings took place, specifically, at a spa called Soma, which has a fresh water pool, fire pit, yoga space, among other activities. You can check the photos of the real spa here.

8. Drugs

In the TV production, it doesn’t take long for the Marconis to discover that they are being drugged by Masha, which only happens in the second half of the book. Also, in the series, the vitamins offered to guests contain a substance called psilocybin, a psychoactive compound that is produced by magic mushrooms. The drug is inserted into the drink in microdoses that, according to Masha’s protocol, bring beneficial side effects that will help guests face their traumas.

Already in the book, they take the psilocybin together with LSD, a synthetically obtained psychedelic substance, also known as acid. According to recent research, both psychedelic drugs, together with MDMA, are able to alter the mind and treat disorders such as depression and anxiety.

7. Carmel Personality

Image: Disclosure/Hulu

The character Carmel, played by Regina Hall, is very different in the book than is portrayed in the series. In both versions, she is a recently divorced mother who is suffering from her husband’s abandonment and her own image, in need of help in her self-esteem. Until then, so good. However, in the series, she demonstrates a violent behavior, mysterious and quite weird, which does not exist in Liane’s story. But we will bring more details about this in the next topics.

6. Lars’ Profession

In Nine Strangers, Luke Evans plays Lars, an investigative journalist who is at Tranquillum House to find out what Masha’s secrets are, all with her collaboration. He also just went through a painful breakup with a man named Ray. In Moriarty’s work, however, Lars is a family lawyer who is in a relationship of 10 years with Ray, and her trip to the spa is to escape some of her husband’s pressure so that they have a child.

Speaking of Lars and Carmel, the meeting of the two characters in a winery on their way to Tranquillum House is not the same in the book and in the series. In the story of the book, they do not interact and only get to know each other at the retreat.

5. The goat Image: Disclosure/Hulu

In one of the most bizarre scenes of Nine Unknown, guests simply hunt and eat Masha’s pet goat during an activity. They use the animal’s meat as a meal at an evening party, washed down with lots of wine, when the hostess failed to counteract her bans. In the book there is nothing like that: there is no goat, no party, no wine or barbecue.

4. Jessica’s Plastic Surgery

The characters Ben (Melvin Gregg) and Jessica (Samara Weaving) go to Tranquillum House for try to save the relationship. In both the book and the series, the couple won the lottery and became a millionaire, and Ben misses the simple life while Jessica is obsessed with her appearance, not hiding that she went through countless aesthetic procedures. What is not shown in the series is that Ben has acquired a revulsion for his wife’s “plastered” appearance and can barely look at her. In the book, he even says phrases like “I miss your face” and “I don’t recognize you”, which becomes the biggest problem in the relationship.

At the end of series, they change their lives again and take over Tranquillum House with Masha’s departure, but in the book they end up getting divorced.