Google Docs can be an excellent alternative for those who no longer want to use Microsoft Word. Over the years, the editor has received new functions, one of them being the ability to fix the position of an image in the body of the text.

When it comes to adding images to a text file, this task can be quite how complicated, especially since, with each change, it is constantly being adjusted to the document’s formatting.

No However, with this function, you can now make edits to the document, with the guarantee that the image will stay in the chosen place. So, check below how to fix the position of an image in Google Docs!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1 : add an image to a document in Google Docs and select it. Then select one of the formatting options from the bottom menu below. Insert an image into Google Docs and select a format for it (Screenshot : Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : click on “Move with text” and from the open menu select “Place position on page”. Click “Move with text” and select “Set position on page” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : also adjust the distance between the margin or click “Custom” to manually change the values.

Also adjust the spacing in relation to the margin (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4: the image will be fixed in the position you chose and, for this case, when the text is line-break, it will not push the image down. Now, the image will be fixed to the document in the location you chose (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 5: The same will happen when you choose another alignment option, like the case of “Adjust Text” — the image will remain fixed to the document. Use other formatting options to fix the position of images in Google Docs (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can fix the position of an image in Google Docs.