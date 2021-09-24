embraer-sells-over-100-flying-cars-and-stocks-soar

Embraer and Bristow Group announced this Thursday (23) a purchase intent agreement of 125 units of the flying car Eve, developed by the Brazilian manufacturer. In addition, the companies will work together to develop new modes of urban air mobility (UAM), both for passenger and cargo transport.

According to Embraer, cooperation is based on the strengths of each partner: the British Bristow has more than 79 years of experience in global transport operations, while the Brazilian comes with its product, which must fly the first full-size prototype still in 2026.

The operating environment of the agreement between the companies will focus on areas such as vehicle design, vertiport design, regulatory development for the operating environment, eVTOL (vertical take-off electric vehicle) certification and operation autonomous. A pattern among recent partnerships formalized by the Brazilian.