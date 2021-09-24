JBL Live Free NC+ Review | It's comfortable but lacks volume

I particularly liked the JBL Live Free NC+, as they provided me with comfort above expectations for an in-the-ear model. What’s more, the case’s compact size draws attention for its ease of transport. The reset button is another point that helps a lot in formatting the headphones, because it makes the process simpler than in other headphones.

Regarding the contents of the package, it is important to highlight everything that JBL makes available in the Live Free NC+ box. The aspect that draws attention is the way it opens and organizes the contents into compartments, as it demonstrates the brand’s care in giving a more premium aspect to the product.

In addition to the headphones and the Carrying case, the user will find several instruction manuals to help make better use of the headset commands, as well as connect with the smartphone’s personal assistant.

Quality of audio

The sound quality of JBL Live Free NC+ gives them a big standout within this line, as it is an interesting audio experience, even if it is within expectations for a model in its price range.

JBL’s characteristic bass is more present in this device, despite not having the same power seen in other branded headphones. However, the sound is very clear, regardless of the playing tempo.

Contrary to the Tune line, Live Free NC+ does not have a very loud volume. In 50%, most songs require an increase so that the perception of tones and musical instruments is greater.

When listening to rock music, for example, it was necessary to put the headphones on 70% to better identify the instruments and better understand the vocals . In softer rhythms — like Lo-fi — it was necessary to put the Live Free NC+ in 100%.

The audio quality of the JBL Live Free NC+ is very good (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) As there were no distortions, it was possible to listen at this volume without experiencing ear discomfort. However, it is hard to think that the quality expected by the user will only be achieved when using the sound at its maximum constantly. Overall, the audio quality of the JBL Live Free NC+ pleased me a lot. The company managed to do a great job in adjusting the sound of these headphones, making the user experience really pleasurable. If the volume was not lower than expected, it would be the best phone up to R$1.000 for sale here in Brazil. The sound quality of JBL Live Free NC+ is very good. I was amazed at the clarity of the sound in these headphones, as you can feel that several improvements have been made so that the reproduction does not have noise, regardless of the volume reached. The main differential of the JBL Live Free NC+ is the active noise cancellation — ANC — which allows you to block out external sounds for greater immersion. However, this feature does not provide active isolation as expected for daily use, and a lot of external sound is easily heard, even at higher volumes. The feature still brings as a downside the fact that it is not activated in the headphones as illustrated in the manual and in the accessory box. This is because the touch sensitive area depends on the setting in the mobile app. Thus, it is mandatory to install this app so that the user experience improves. JBL Live Free NC+ (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Battery and Connectivity

JBL Live Free NC+ are connected to your cell phone or computer via Bluetooth. However, on the smartphone, the company provides the fast pairing feature — Fast Pair — in which the system automatically identifies the headphones when opening the case. In addition to this functionality, it is possible to make the connection in standard format. Another option that can — and should — be used is the “My JBL Headphones application ”, as it brings several features that help to improve the user experience. Among the features present in the app is the option that allows you to activate the noise cancellation. There are also options to allow greater synchronization between audio and video, reducing latency so that there are no delays between the images on the mobile screen and the sound. This function also serves to avoid delay in games, facilitating the use of devices in games. O “ My JBL Headphones ” also offers audio enhancements to make the songs even better. It is possible to take advantage of personalized equalizations in order to adapt the headphones to the user’s preferred sound type, based on predefined models or a fully adapted setting. Another JBL highlight Live Free NC+ is related to the supported personal assistant options. In addition to being compatible with Google Assistant (Android), Siri (iPhone) and Cortana (Windows), the headphones can also use Alexa. When the phone has the Amazon Alexa application installed , as soon as the headphones are connected to the device, a notification appears for the user to choose their favorite personal assistant to use the commands. In this way, it is possible to control several routine options with the aid of the headphones, integrating the accessories with the Alexa ecosystem, or Google, depending on the choice. The JBL Live Free NC+ have the option of fast and wireless charging, which are capable of guarantee up to 7 hours and 20 minutes of autonomy while listening to songs on Spotify with the volume on 40%. In addition to the charge present in the headphones, the case allows the accessories to reach a total capacity of 34 hor as. Technical sheet

Dimensions: 1.4 x 2.2 x 1.8 cm (each earpiece); 6.2 x 3.8 x 4.4 cm (case);

Weight: 7 g (each earphone ); 21 g ( case);

Impedance: 20 Ohms;

Frequency Response: 18 Hz – 21 kHz;

Connection: USB-C;

Battery: 34 mAh (each phone); 100 mAh (case);

Bluetooth: 5.1 Direct competitors Among the options that exist in the domestic market, the best alternative to JBL Live Free NC+ are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The TWS headphones from the South Korean bring features similar to the model of the orange company. Although they belong to the same corporate group — Samsung bought the owner of JBL in 495612 — Buds Pro delivers improved frequency balance, with more bass present and more advanced equalization options. The Google Connectivity Feature Assistant and Alexa draw attention at JBL Live Free NC+ (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)