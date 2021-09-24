JBL Live Free NC+ Review | It's comfortable but lacks volume

JBL Live Free NC+ headphones have hit the market with features that promise to deliver positive improvements in users’ listening experience.
The familiar visual characteristics make the product an attractive option. However, the main differentiator of the accessories — the active noise cancellation (ANC) — doesn’t work as expected, something that leaves the headphones below our expectations.
Want to know if the limitations of the resource influence the possibility of purchase? Check out the full review.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Pros
Sound with good clarity;
Improvements in bass;
Wireless charging;
Compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa;
Application for resource control.
Cons
Volume below expectations;
ANC below of expectation;
Touch sensitive area not very functional.
Check the current price of JBL Live Free NC+
Design
The design of the JBL Live Free NC+ is very reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. JBL headphones have a shape that fits easily into the ears, and the manufacturer provides three options of rubbers for passive sound isolation.
Weight: 7 g (each earphone ); 21 g ( case);
In addition to these accessories, the brand delivers two pairs in the product packaging with removable edges, which are intended to improve the fixation of the headphones in the ears. In practice, this helps to provide more comfort in daily use, and makes it easier to fit different users.
Anyone interested in using Live Free NC+ to work or study for long hours, will be able to have a good experience with the headphones. Inside, they have an intelligent presence sensor.
This tool helps detect when accessories are removed from the ear, terminating sound reproduction to avoid unnecessary battery drain, and this directly influences the range.
They also have six connectors — three on each earpiece — for easy connection to the carrying case. On the outside is the touch-sensitive area, where various commands can be performed.
The case has a bit similar to the one available in JBL Tune 115TWS. However, it is noticeable that this version of the case is smaller and lighter, and this helps in carrying it in bags and pockets.
On the front are lights to indicate the capacity of the case, showing when the headphones are in the process of being recharged, and even when it is necessary to plug it into the charger.
The case of the JBL Live Free NC+ has charging indicator lights (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
The back has the USB-C input for connecting the charging cable — which is included in the package — and the button for resetting the headphones.
I particularly liked the JBL Live Free NC+, as they provided me with comfort above expectations for an in-the-ear model. What’s more, the case’s compact size draws attention for its ease of transport. The reset button is another point that helps a lot in formatting the headphones, because it makes the process simpler than in other headphones.
Regarding the contents of the package, it is important to highlight everything that JBL makes available in the Live Free NC+ box. The aspect that draws attention is the way it opens and organizes the contents into compartments, as it demonstrates the brand’s care in giving a more premium aspect to the product.
In addition to the headphones and the Carrying case, the user will find several instruction manuals to help make better use of the headset commands, as well as connect with the smartphone’s personal assistant.
Quality of audio
The sound quality of JBL Live Free NC+ gives them a big standout within this line, as it is an interesting audio experience, even if it is within expectations for a model in its price range.
JBL’s characteristic bass is more present in this device, despite not having the same power seen in other branded headphones. However, the sound is very clear, regardless of the playing tempo.
Contrary to the Tune line, Live Free NC+ does not have a very loud volume. In 50%, most songs require an increase so that the perception of tones and musical instruments is greater.
When listening to rock music, for example, it was necessary to put the headphones on 70% to better identify the instruments and better understand the vocals . In softer rhythms — like Lo-fi — it was necessary to put the Live Free NC+ in 100%.
The audio quality of the JBL Live Free NC+ is very good (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
As there were no distortions, it was possible to listen at this volume without experiencing ear discomfort. However, it is hard to think that the quality expected by the user will only be achieved when using the sound at its maximum constantly.
Overall, the audio quality of the JBL Live Free NC+ pleased me a lot. The company managed to do a great job in adjusting the sound of these headphones, making the user experience really pleasurable. If the volume was not lower than expected, it would be the best phone up to R$1.000 for sale here in Brazil.
The sound quality of JBL Live Free NC+ is very good. I was amazed at the clarity of the sound in these headphones, as you can feel that several improvements have been made so that the reproduction does not have noise, regardless of the volume reached.
The main differential of the JBL Live Free NC+ is the active noise cancellation — ANC — which allows you to block out external sounds for greater immersion. However, this feature does not provide active isolation as expected for daily use, and a lot of external sound is easily heard, even at higher volumes.
The feature still brings as a downside the fact that it is not activated in the headphones as illustrated in the manual and in the accessory box. This is because the touch sensitive area depends on the setting in the mobile app. Thus, it is mandatory to install this app so that the user experience improves.
JBL Live Free NC+ (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Battery and Connectivity
JBL Live Free NC+ are connected to your cell phone or computer via Bluetooth. However, on the smartphone, the company provides the fast pairing feature — Fast Pair — in which the system automatically identifies the headphones when opening the case.
In addition to this functionality, it is possible to make the connection in standard format. Another option that can — and should — be used is the “My JBL Headphones
application ”, as it brings several features that help to improve the user experience.
Among the features present in the app is the option that allows you to activate the noise cancellation. There are also options to allow greater synchronization between audio and video, reducing latency so that there are no delays between the images on the mobile screen and the sound. This function also serves to avoid delay in games, facilitating the use of devices in games.
O “My JBL Headphones” also offers audio enhancements to make the songs even better. It is possible to take advantage of personalized equalizations in order to adapt the headphones to the user’s preferred sound type, based on predefined models or a fully adapted setting.
Another JBL highlight Live Free NC+ is related to the supported personal assistant options. In addition to being compatible with Google Assistant (Android), Siri (iPhone) and Cortana (Windows), the headphones can also use Alexa.
When the phone has the Amazon Alexa application installed , as soon as the headphones are connected to the device, a notification appears for the user to choose their favorite personal assistant to use the commands.
In this way, it is possible to control several routine options with the aid of the headphones, integrating the accessories with the Alexa ecosystem, or Google, depending on the choice.
The JBL Live Free NC+ have the option of fast and wireless charging, which are capable of guarantee up to 7 hours and 20 minutes of autonomy while listening to songs on Spotify with the volume on 40%.
In addition to the charge present in the headphones, the case allows the accessories to reach a total capacity of 34 hor as.
Technical sheet
Dimensions: 1.4 x 2.2 x 1.8 cm (each earpiece); 6.2 x 3.8 x 4.4 cm (case);
Weight: 7 g (each earphone ); 21 g ( case);
Impedance: 20 Ohms;
Frequency Response: 18 Hz – 21 kHz;
Connection: USB-C;
Battery: 34 mAh (each phone); 100 mAh (case);
Bluetooth: 5.1
The Buds Pro also have active noise canceling, but it can be adjusted directly on the headphones, without depend on a previous configuration in the application, as it happens in Live Free NC+.
In addition, for those who have a cell phone of the brand, the synchronization with the Buds Pro model is much greater by creating a “ Samsung ecosystem”, and this directly influences the experience and the receipt of updates to improve the audio.
In addition to all these features, the Galaxy Buds Pro can already be found in several retailers with a value below that charged by Live Free NC+. In this way, buy the Samsung alternative for a value below R$ 1024 is a guarantee of a great purchase.
Conclusion
JBL Live Free NC+ have many features that catch users’ attention like active noise canceling (ANC), feature control app, custom equalization, good quality audio, compatibility with Google Assistant, Alexa and much more.
However, the need to install the app “My JBL Headphones” to configure the ANC to trigger via touch one of the headphones, or even activate directly in the app is a big negative point for the TWS headphones that cost almost R$ 1024.
The sound volume also leaves something to be desired, mainly because JBL has cheaper options that deliver louder audio, even if it doesn’t have the same quality. The company did a good job on the comfort of the Live Free NC+, but these positive features are not enough to make them the best purchase option.
So whoever wants to buy TWS headphones from good quality, with ANC activation independently of the app and delivering a sound as clear as the JBL devices, it’s best to get the Galaxy Buds Pro.
You liked JBL Live Free NC+ So, check out the offer we have separated for you at the link below:
JBL Live Free NC+ on offer
If If you prefer Galaxy Buds Pro, check the link with the headphones on offer below:
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.