melting-polar-ice-has-deformed-the-earth's-crust,-study-points-out

The melting of polar ice has changed not only the levels of the oceans, but also the very Earth’s crust just below it. Without the mass of ice, the crust becomes “lighter” and then rises — on a geological scale, this is a slow process. A study conducted by Harvard University reveals that this deformation will reshape coastlines around the world with significant influences on ecosystems for thousands of years.

As the glacial ice of Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic melts, the Earth’s crust below deforms—that’s because the Earth’s outermost layer is very elastic. As much as it recovers after the ice no longer exists, this layer does not always return to its original shape. Part of the crust around the Arctic is still slowly expanding after the weight of ice from the last ice age — which ended ago 11 a thousand years – it got off him.

(Image: Reproduction/Mosaic Expedition) The research, led by planetary scientist Sophie Coulson, analyzed satellite data on melting 2003 The 2018. From this, Coulson and his team were able to measure the crust's displacement horizontally. The survey also provides new information to monitor current changes in the planet's ice mass. "The ice age processes take a long, long time to happen and therefore we can still see their results today," added the scientist.

Imagine that the Earth’s crust is a wooden board floating in a bathtub. When you push it to the bottom, the water below it moves downwards, but when you remove it, the water will move vertically to fill the space left by the absence of the board. This is the same dynamic with ice that forms and melts above the crust. “On time scales of thousands of years, the Earth acts more like a fluid that moves very slowly,” Coulson pointed out.

507710 In “a”, the predicted mean deformation of the Earth’s crust in Greenland. In “b”, in North America and Europe (Image: Reproduction/Sophie Coulson et al.)

The survey also provides new information regarding climate change. As Antarctica’s ice melts, the Earth’s crust becomes lighter and pushes this ice further outward, leading to even greater melting.

Research was published in

of August this year, in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

