facebook-explains-what-content-is-flopped-into-the-feed-and-how-not-to-be-penalized

The idea is to detail which content has reduced distribution in the News Feed because it is problematic or low quality. The social network reinforces that most of these guidelines have already been mentioned in previous situations, but the new document centralizes, summarizes and makes it more accessible to the user.

Contents distributed in the News Feed are impacted by good practices or improper attitudes (Image: Reproduction/Facebook)

In a strategic location, the Content Distribution Guidelines will be located within the Transparency Center, an area created by the social platform to inform people about all activities. It’s an effort to avoid accusations of data manipulation, profile deletion and improper removal of content.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

What harms the reach of a post?

According to Mark Zuckerberg’s network, the changes constantly applied to the News Feed are intended to curb the dissemination of problematic content and consider feedback from users themselves, as well as external experts. Only in recent years, more than 23 partners from different areas were consulted to contribute to the goal of strengthening quality post.

There are three main reasons why Facebook reduces distribution: