Facebook explains what content is flopped into the feed and how not to be penalized

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 24, 2021
0
facebook-explains-what-content-is-flopped-into-the-feed-and-how-not-to-be-penalized

One of Facebook’s most important documents is the Community Standards, which detail what content is removed from the platform. Today, however, the social network has published the so-called Facebook Content Distribution Guidelines, which aim to clarify how posts are displayed on the site.

  • Facebook claims to have spent more than US$ billions in security since 837
  • Facebook announces new Portal line products, with a focus on video calls
  • Facebook reinvents tools for companies to not hurt the privacy of data

    • The idea is to detail which content has reduced distribution in the News Feed because it is problematic or low quality. The social network reinforces that most of these guidelines have already been mentioned in previous situations, but the new document centralizes, summarizes and makes it more accessible to the user.

    Contents distributed in the News Feed are impacted by good practices or improper attitudes (Image: Reproduction/Facebook)

    In a strategic location, the Content Distribution Guidelines will be located within the Transparency Center, an area created by the social platform to inform people about all activities. It’s an effort to avoid accusations of data manipulation, profile deletion and improper removal of content.

    Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day?

    Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

What harms the reach of a post?

According to Mark Zuckerberg’s network, the changes constantly applied to the News Feed are intended to curb the dissemination of problematic content and consider feedback from users themselves, as well as external experts. Only in recent years, more than 23 partners from different areas were consulted to contribute to the goal of strengthening quality post.

There are three main reasons why Facebook reduces distribution:

    In response to direct feedback from people

    : after receiving people’s opinion about what they like or don’t like to see, the algorithm gives higher priority to positive things and reduces the scope of negative themes.

  • As an incentive for accurate, high-quality content: the idea is to always deliver well-produced content, from reliable sources and generate real interest in people, so anything of dubious quality will be “flopped”.

  • To promote a safer community: certain types of content, although they can be well produced. and having a captive audience has a negative impact on the social network, such as promoting violence, fake news or hate speech.

    • Examples of content and practices that “flop” posts438725

    Facebook made a very exhaustive list of practices that should not be repeated if the person’s intention is to have content content to engage. These are the practices to avoid:

  • Ad Farms (to generate money with views)
  • Click Bait Links (the infamous “click baits”
  • Comments with probability of being denounced or hidden
  • Coordinated comments
  • Engagement Bait
  • Links to suspected hiding domains

    • Links to sites that require unnecessary user data

  • Low quality browsing experiences
  • Low quality comments
  • Low quality events
  • Poor quality videos
  • Suspected pages of spreading spam
  • Sensational content related to health and commercial health publications
  • Domains with limited original content
  • Disinformation with fact checking

  • Inauthentic Sharing
  • Links to Domains and Pages with a lot of “Click -Gap”
  • Journalistic articles that lack transparent authorship

    • Content from highly discredited news publishers

  • Publications from pages that artificially inflate the distribution itself
  • Publications by people who share excessively in groups
  • Non-original journalistic articles
  • Content bordering on Community Standards
  • Content in possible violation of our Community Standards
  • Content posted by repeat violators of our policies
  • Links to landing pages that contain sexual and/or shocking content
  • Posts from people who likely have multiple accounts
  • Publications that points m for suspected viral effect
  • Inappropriate reporting on suicides

    According to the company, these guidelines are constantly changing and the idea is that this will help people to be always informed about how the network treats content seen as problematic. In order not to suffer the consequences, just follow the Community Standards and only deliver content in line with expectations.

    The Content Distribution Guidelines are already in effect as of today (23) on a global level and with adaptations for certain locations. Interested parties can access it directly on the Facebook website and also take a look at the “Page Quality” tab, which can help creators have better structured pages to leverage success.

    Source: Facebook and [2]

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 24, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button