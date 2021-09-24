CT New s Podcast – iOS 15 Bug Muta Stories and More!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: 07: 23 | 23 of September 30 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: Europe proposes that all cell phones use USB-C connector, even iPhones iOS bug 21 mutes Instagram Stories; know how to solve it Realme C23Y is launched in Brazil as the newest basic of the brand Apple reaches the second billion iPhones sold in record time Gol Linhas A\u00e9reas buys electric flying cars to take you to the airport On today's CT News: iOS issue that mutates Instagram stories, Europe could force Apple to abandon Lightning entrance, Gol flying cars and more. Contact us by: Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https:\/\/canalte.ch\/c\/p5oez This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Igor Almenara, Victor Carvalho, Vin\u00edcius Moschen, Eduardo Moncken and Felipe Ribeiro. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.