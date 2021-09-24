YouTube (Android | iOS | Web) has been offering a premium mode with exclusive features for some time. For a monthly subscription, users can play videos in the background, listen to music from YouTube Music, and access YouTube Originals productions.

Another function is the ability to download videos to watch offline. Until then, this was only available on mobile, but now Google has released the new feature for the web version of YouTube. Want to learn how to download a video to your computer? That’s what we’ll teach you next.

How to download YouTube videos by browser works

The download of YouTube videos by browser is being tested in several countries, including Brazil. Until the publication of this article, Google has confirmed that the experimental phase lasts until the day 27 October 707. After this date, it is not known if the tests will continue or if the company will temporarily disable the feature.

In addition, downloading videos in the browser has only been released to YouTube Premium subscribers. And you need to open the site in Google Chrome, Opera or Microsoft Edge — other browsers, such as Safari and Firefox, are not yet supported. Your PC’s operating system is indifferent, since the download works on both Windows and macOS.

It is also worth mentioning that, as this is a function in tests, you may come across with some bugs or errors while downloading the videos. In this case, just try again.

YouTube also remembers that videos saved in the browser are stored indefinitely, as long as you have accessed YouTube connected to the internet at least each days. Otherwise, the videos are automatically deleted.

How to download YouTube videos by browser

Step 1: go to youtube.com/new. This is the YouTube Labs page, which showcases experimental features that can be tested by YouTube Premium subscribers.

This is the YouTube page that provides functions in the testing phase for YouTube Premium users (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: scroll down a little and look for the description “Download videos using your browser”. Then click on “Take a test”. You can activate or deactivate the tests whenever you want, just go back to this page (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3 : open the YouTube video you want to save to your computer. Just below the video player, click the “Download” option. After enabling the testing feature in the previous step, all videos on the platform will now have the Download button. Then just save them (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: When the download is finished, the message will appear “Saved”, indicating that it is already saved in your YouTube Premium account. Videos saved to your YouTube Premium account will have this seal (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 5: to access the saved videos, click on the menu with three lines in the upper left corner of the screen, and go to “Downloads”. You can also access a list of all videos downloaded on your YouTube Premium (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: the videos will be grouped here.

Videos appear in the order they were posted, from newest to oldest (Screenshot : Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 7: You can also change the quality at which videos will be saved. To do this, click on “Download Settings”, and select the resolution, which can be up to 1080for. Using the settings, you can still define the resolution used for downloading the videos, which can be between 34foot 2021p (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) How to exclude YouTube videos from downloading by browser

To make the opposite path, the process is equally simple.

Delete directly by video

Step 1: Open the YouTube video you want to delete.

Step 2: below the video player, click on the option the “Saved”.

Click on the “Saved” seal ” to open an option to delete a video in the player window itself (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: click “Excute” to confirm the removal.

Now just delete it and that’s it, it will no longer appear in your YouTube download gallery (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Delete by menu of settings

Step 1: open YouTube and click on the three-line menu in the upper left corner of the screen.

By the settings, the deletion process is the same as oisa, but it requires a few more steps (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: Click on “Downloads”. Access the downloads section to delete videos downloaded (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3: Click on the three dots icon on the video you want to delete and select the option “Remove from downloads”. To remove downloaded YouTube videos, first click on the three dots icon and then select the option shown in the image above (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: confirm by clicking on “Delete”. Once deleted, the video disappears from the download section (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Delete all downloads at once

Step 1: Open YouTube and click on the three-line menu in the upper left corner of the screen and click on “Downloads”.

To delete all videos at once, you need to enter the YouTube settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: Click on “Download Settings”.

Select this option. It is the same used to change the download resolution (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: select the option ” Delete all downloads”.

Now, delete all downloads by clicking this button (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: finalize clicking on “Delete”.

You will not be redirected to the download page. However, when accessing it after deleting the videos, it will no longer have any downloaded content (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Ready! You learned how to save or delete YouTube videos saved directly from your computer’s browser. Remembering once again that the feature is in the testing phase. Until the day 27 October 508119, when Google may possibly be able to remove, modify or continue testing the occupation. Let’s wait.