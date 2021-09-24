google-forms-are-used-by-cybercriminals-in-scams

Sophos cybersecurity researchers have identified several ways in which the Google Forms service is used by cyber criminals in their scams.

Sophos researchers discovered these methods while they were studying how criminals were avoiding the detection by protection systems using encrypted communication protocols.

Sean Gallagher, senior threat researcher at Sophos, comments that the team’s analysis shows that even the use of Forms Google by criminals is mainly done in weak or amateur phishing and fraud attempts, signs point that other scammers are using the platform for more sophisticated crimes. Gallagher goes on to say that during the research, uses of Google forms were identified as hosting data stolen by malware.

Sophos researchers believe criminals are apparently aware of Google’s policy of disabling accounts who abuse its services, including Google Forms. For experts, the small volume of attacks carried out with the platform and the fact that most of the attacks are targeted mean that the scammers are taking care not to lose access to the forms.

The methods identified

Sophos researchers have identified several ways that criminals use Google Forms in your blows.