iron-man-creates-a-way-to-face-magneto-fairly-in-comics

The villain Magneto has a very versatile power, but it puts him at an advantage above all against opponents who carry metal – Wolverine say so, as he’s even had his adamantium skeleton torn off by he. Iron Man would be another logical example, but in X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2, recently released in the US, we see that Tony Stark’s genius can reverse even that.

    • Attention, spoilers to follow.

    In the edition, Leah Williams (screenplay) and the Brazilian Lucas Werneck (art) show how that happens. The mutated nation of Krakoa investigates the aftermath of the Hellfire Club Ball, including the death of the Scarlet Witch. Magneto is seen as the prime suspect in the murder, and some Avengers arrive on the island to retrieve Wanda Maximoff’s body with the help of other mutants.

    Magneto appears, causes some damage and of course, faces the Avengers. In a certain scene, Stark says that he is wearing a magnet-proof suit, so he would be able to face the fight.

    As the X-Men were keeping their investigation into what happened at the ball confidential, Iron Man supposedly didn’t know of Magneto’s involvement and so we can assume he didn’t go to Krakoa knowing he would face him. So it’s likely that his anti-magnet armor is a fixed asset, and not something temporary for that fight.

    Of course, it still wasn’t an easy fight because Magneto was still able to cast heavy metals against the canned hero, and even throws Captain America’s shield at him in this issue. Tony Stark, on the other hand, could have other weapons up his sleeve to defeat the villain, and at least he wouldn’t have his armor ripped off.

    It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Iron Man has found an alternative against Magneto: for an example, in Avengers West Coast #60 (1990), the hero throws at the mutant a heavy apparatus that appears to be metal, but is actually made of wood.

