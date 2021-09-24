us-retailer-sued-for-selling-pirated-iptv

Accused of infringing DISH Network’s exclusive rights, iStar Company and its primary retail partner, Michigan-based Atlas Electronics, are defendants in a lawsuit filed by International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP).

The targets of the lawsuit include Ahmed Karim, owner and director of iStar Company, and Alaa Al-Emara, owner and director from Atlas Electronics. IBCAP seeks damages of more than US$ 24 million and injunction against iStar Company’s IPTV service.

Claims include direct and indirect copyright infringement of IPTV against iStar Company and Ahmed Karim. Atlas Electronics and Alaa Al-Emara are accused of indirect copyright infringement. “IBCAP coordinates attacks against copyright pirates,” says Chris Kuelling, Executive Director of IBCAP. “The idea is to ensure that unauthorized services and their retailers are held accountable and that their platforms are closed.”