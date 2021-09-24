how-to-drag-and-drop-images-between-apps-on-iphone

Mac and iPad users are used to drag and drop due to the Split View functionality of multitasking, which splits the screen into two apps. So, just select content like image or text and move it between apps easily. Now, iOS 13 also allows you to perform the same task on the iPhone.

Drag and drop for iPhone works very simply and, like other devices, allows you to select a photo and “drop” it into another app quickly, without having to download and cram the Photos app with images you don’t need to store or texts that you don’t need to accumulate in Notes.

Can you drag and drop any file?

The iPhone features a wide range of files that you can select to drag and drop between apps. In addition to images and texts, it is also possible to move PDFs, documents, audios, videos and links. That is, it is as if you are actually doing the same action on a computer or tablet.

The problem is that not all third-party apps support the feature on the iPhone. WhatsApp, for example, failed our tests and we were unable to drag and drop content onto the messaging platform. It’s up to developers to implement the functionality for users to take advantage of the function in their apps.

The iPhone’s native apps support drag and drop perfectly, such as Safari, Mail, Messages, Files and Notes. Its use ensures a more efficient workflow and facilitates the exchange of information between apps on the smartphone.

How can I drag and drop files on the iPhone? Before we start, we need to remember that it is still not possible to split the iPhone screen as well as on Mac or iPad. Therefore, to use the drag and drop feature it must be used in conjunction with multitasking. Follow the step by step we have prepared for you below. Step 1:

open two apps that support drag and drop. For this tutorial, we’ll be using Safari and Notes. Then select an image in Safari. Select an image to drag and drop between apps – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Keep your finger pressed on the image. With another finger, open multitasking as you would normally open Notes. Then, with your finger pressed on the image, release it into the note-taking app.