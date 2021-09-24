Using iPhone Personal Access

There are numerous situations in which you may need to share and “lend” your internet to someone, so that the person can consume your plan’s internet data through their device , while it’s connected to yours — situations such as helping someone order a car by app, urgently communicate with another person, or verify personal information stored in the cloud.

For these cases, the iOS Personal Access feature is a real hands-on, allowing you to share your internet data with another smartphone — like an Android or another iPhone —, a tablet, Mac or PC .

However, it is important to emphasize that, in order for the resource to to be used on your device, of course, your internet data must be activated, that is, your iPhone is consuming 3G/4G data and is not connected to any Wi-Fi network in the environment.

Learn in the tutorial below how to share and “borrow” internet from your iPhone data plan to another smartphone, tablet or computer.

Step 1:

in your iPhone Settings and with internet data enabled, enter “Personal Access”.

Go to Settings > Personal Access. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Before any, click on the “Wi-Fi Password” field to reset the password that other people will need insert to actually have access to your internet data.

Click on the “Wi-Fi Password” field. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

Reset the Personal Access Wi-Fi password.

Reset the resource password. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4:

Return to the main screen of the resource and activate the option of “Allow Access to Others”.

Enable the “Allow Access to Others” option. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

In the lower area of ​​the screen, below the options, you will find details of the different possible ways of connecting Personal Access, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or via USB cable to a computer.

Check the different ways of connecting the resource. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5:

Wait for the other person to locate your device in the Wi-Fi network or Bluetooth connection options available through close and ask her to click on the name of your device. It will be necessary to enter the password defined by you.

Step 6:

with the connection properly Once done, your device will show a blue icon around the time at the top left of the screen, in order to remind you that Personal Access is enabled and connected to another device, sharing your internet with another person.

506468A blue icon around the time will remind you that the resource is being used. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

