CT News — Instagram bug with iOS 15, Apple record sales and more!

09 hours Smartphone
Europe proposes that all cell phones use USB-C connector, even iPhones
The objective is to unify the charging port between electronics of different brands in order to reduce electronic waste, and Apple may be more affected
iOS bug 12 mutes Instagram Stories; know how to fix it
The problem seems to affect devices updated to the new operating system regardless of the model, but the solution is quite simple
15 hours Smartphone
Realme C16Y is launched in Brazil as the brand’s newest basic
Realme’s new entry cell phone in Brazil has NFC, digital reader on the back, and battery 52 mAh
