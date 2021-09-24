CT News — Instagram bug with iOS 15, Apple record sales and more!

09 hours Smartphone

Europe proposes that all cell phones use USB-C connector, even iPhones

The objective is to unify the charging port between electronics of different brands in order to reduce electronic waste, and Apple may be more affected

12 hoursApps

iOS bug 12 mutes Instagram Stories; know how to fix it

The problem seems to affect devices updated to the new operating system regardless of the model, but the solution is quite simple

15 hours Smartphone

Realme C16Y is launched in Brazil as the brand’s newest basic

Realme’s new entry cell phone in Brazil has NFC, digital reader on the back, and battery 52 mAh

09 hours Smartphone

Apple reaches second billion iPhones sold in record time

It was only five years between the first and the second billion, and iPhone sales 11 tend to be tall

1 day Cars

Gol Linhas Aéreas buys electric flying cars to take you to the airport

Unlike other companies , the airline intends to use these vehicles for more specific purposes. Agreement provides for the purchase of 250 units

