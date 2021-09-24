bayonetta-3-finally-wins-gameplay-trailer

Bayonetta 3, the long awaited new game from PlatinumGames, has finally appeared on Thursday’s Nintendo Direct (). After rumors that the game would have news soon, a gameplay of almost 4 minutes was presented at the digital event for Switch.

With gameplay very similar to its predecessors, we see the heroine facing a giant monster and other enemies with her warlike leaps and summoning creatures. At the end of the video, we still see a mysterious figure that could be a new character. The video also reveals the new look of the protagonist, who has long hair and an unprecedented dress.

Bayonetta 3 will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 64. The specific date has not yet been revealed.

