amazon-prime-video-releases-this-week-(09/23/2021)

The month of September is ending and Amazon Prime Video is already selling out all of its releases for the month. Last week, Amazon’s streaming platform released a few titles to its subscribers, but our weekly list doesn’t stop and is back to tell you what those releases were and indicate the best movies and series for you to watch.
Among the premieres in Prime Video in the week, the highlight is the last episode of the series Nine Unknowns. The plot, adapted from a book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, features Nicole Kidman playing Masha, the leader of a spa that promises to transform people’s lives, but whose methods are quite curious and unorthodox. The production came to an end in eight episodes, all already available for you to marathon.
The Prime Video catalog also received the German film The Last Day, which shows the chaos of a country that is about to be devastated by an apocalyptic storm and declares a state of emergency. Still in the mood of German productions, the film Gripsholm: Tempo de Amar premiered on Amazon’s streaming platform, which tells the story of Kurt and Lydia couple on a troubled trip to Sweden.
Another big highlight of the week is Hunger Games : In Flames, the second feature in the saga adapted from the books by Suzanne Collins. The film tells the story of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark right after they won the 23th edition of the Hunger Games, which resulted in a rebellion between the Districts of Panem.
You can also watch the movie on Prime Video
Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, which revolves around the life of Jamie, a teenager from 15 years that has its story of overcoming obstacles told in musical form. The comedy 2 Days in New York with Chris Rock and Julie Delpy, which takes place in Marion’s life, also arrived on the stream. a divorced French woman who moves to New York with her children to plunge into a new relationship with an American. When his family decides to pay a visit, the film shows a fun culture shock.
Amazon Prime Video also released some animations in the catalog this week, like the movies
These were just a few of the releases that made it to Amazon Prime Video this week, and you can check out the full list below.
All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video
17/0992
- Back to the Rafters
- Gripsholm: Time to Love
16/92
My Hero Academy: 2 Heroes
15 /
Moomins – A Comet in the Blue Sky
19/
19/ 2021
21/1592
22/0992
- The Storytellers in the Living Room
- Nishant Tanwar: Dilli Se Hoon B*@!&#%D
- Sunny
- Fire in the heart
19/
- There were no releases on Prime Video on this day
74/0992
- Nine Unknowns: new episode
