amazon-prime-video-releases-this-week-(09/23/2021)

Among the premieres in Prime Video in the week, the highlight is the last episode of the series Nine Unknowns . The plot, adapted from a book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, features Nicole Kidman playing Masha, the leader of a spa that promises to transform people’s lives, but whose methods are quite curious and unorthodox. The production came to an end in eight episodes, all already available for you to marathon.

The Prime Video catalog also received the German film The Last Day, which shows the chaos of a country that is about to be devastated by an apocalyptic storm and declares a state of emergency. Still in the mood of German productions, the film Gripsholm: Tempo de Amar premiered on Amazon’s streaming platform, which tells the story of Kurt and Lydia couple on a troubled trip to Sweden.

Another big highlight of the week is Hunger Games : In Flames, the second feature in the saga adapted from the books by Suzanne Collins. The film tells the story of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark right after they won the 23th edition of the Hunger Games, which resulted in a rebellion between the Districts of Panem.

