splatoon-3-gets-new-gameplay-trailer-and-news

Splatoon 3 received more information during Nintendo Direct this Thursday- fair (23). In the video, you can check gameplay details, in addition to the story mode that will be present in the game.

As you can see in the video above, the game will count with new gameplay features, including a weapon that appears to function like a spherical exoskeleton. The story mode will be called Return of the Mammalians.

Splatoon 3 will be released in 132 for Nintendo Switch. The full date has not yet been revealed.

