Satellite the size of a cereal box will investigate Hot Jupiters

The Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP), at the University of Colorado, has been working for years on a satellite the size of a cereal box. It is the Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment (CUTE), a CubeSat that will help astronomers monitor the physics that takes place in the orbit of exoplanets known as “Hot Jupiters”. The launch of CUTE is scheduled to take place on 27 September with an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance.

CUTE (whose acronym means “cute” in English) will spend about seven months following the physical phenomena that happen on these exoplanets. This is the first mission that will have a CubeSat for this purpose that receives financial support from NASA. “It’s an experiment NASA is conducting to find out how much science can be done with a small satellite,” explained Kevin France, the mission’s principal investigator.

Rick Kohnert, satellite systems engineer, and Arika Egan ( Image: Reproduction/Kevin France; NASA/WFF)

For this, CUTE will orbit Earth to analyze hot Jupiters, gas giant exoplanets that orbit their stars very closely and therefore have such high temperatures that they make conditions unfriendly for life to occur. from their stars, they receive an immense amount of radiation,” explained France. Over time, this radiation expands the atmosphere of these planets, which can break up and escape into space.

This is where CUTE comes in : throughout its mission, the satellite will collect measurements on the speed at which gases are escaping from how many exoplanets it can study. Thus, the discoveries provided by the satellite should help scientists understand not only the formation and evolution of these worlds over billions of years, but also the understanding of other types of existing planets. “The more we understand atmospheric exhaust in different places, the better we are going to understand exhaust as a whole,” he said, noting that the findings could be applied to different types of planets.

One of the biggest advantages of using a CubeSat for this is the lower cost compared to other missions, which can easily reach hundreds of millions of dollars; however, the potential of small satellites was not always welcomed. “Just a decade ago, many in the space community said that CubeSats missions were little better than ‘toys,’” commented Daniel Baker, director of LASP. “CUTE and other missions with CubeSats are changing the landscape of basic research,” he said.

Source: University of Colorado Boulder

