satellite-the-size-of-a-cereal-box-will-investigate-hot-jupiters

The Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP), at the University of Colorado, has been working for years on a satellite the size of a cereal box. It is the Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment (CUTE), a CubeSat that will help astronomers monitor the physics that takes place in the orbit of exoplanets known as “Hot Jupiters”. The launch of CUTE is scheduled to take place on 27 September with an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance.

CUTE (whose acronym means “cute” in English) will spend about seven months following the physical phenomena that happen on these exoplanets. This is the first mission that will have a CubeSat for this purpose that receives financial support from NASA. “It’s an experiment NASA is conducting to find out how much science can be done with a small satellite,” explained Kevin France, the mission’s principal investigator.