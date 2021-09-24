teenager-gets-usb-cable-stuck-in-urethra-after-using-it-to-measure-his-penis

A teenager put himself in an uncomfortable situation when, for Out of curiosity, he decided it would be a good idea to insert a USB cable into his own urethra; or, in clearer Portuguese, in the hole of the penis. The case was highlighted in the scientific journal Urology Case Reports.

The publication notes that the young man sought medical support after multiple unsuccessful attempts to remove the cable and noticing blood in his urine . According to the article, the teenager’s motivation is described as auto-erotic, but when questioned, the young man replied that his goal was “to measure the length of his penis, motivated by sexual curiosity”. He also asked to be examined without his mother’s presence.

Initially, the doctors tried the removal by performing a cystoscopy procedure, which consists of inserting a device into the urethra, normally used for examine the urinary tract. In this case, however, the objective was to try to loosen the channel to enable removal. Unsuccessfully.