teenager-gets-usb-cable-stuck-in-urethra-after-using-it-to-measure-his-penis

A teenager put himself in an uncomfortable situation when, for Out of curiosity, he decided it would be a good idea to insert a USB cable into his own urethra; or, in clearer Portuguese, in the hole of the penis. The case was highlighted in the scientific journal Urology Case Reports.

The publication notes that the young man sought medical support after multiple unsuccessful attempts to remove the cable and noticing blood in his urine . According to the article, the teenager’s motivation is described as auto-erotic, but when questioned, the young man replied that his goal was “to measure the length of his penis, motivated by sexual curiosity”. He also asked to be examined without his mother’s presence.

Initially, the doctors tried the removal by performing a cystoscopy procedure, which consists of inserting a device into the urethra, normally used for examine the urinary tract. In this case, however, the objective was to try to loosen the channel to enable removal. Unsuccessfully.

The young man thought it would be a good idea to insert one of these in the urethra (Image: Lucian Alexe/Unsplash)

So, the surgical solution. He was referred to specialists. After performing an X-ray, doctors found the precise position of the cable and began the procedure. After the incision, the cable was cut, so it was enough to pull the two ends to remove it. Afterwards, the urethra and the penis were sutured. You can click here if you want to see the thread right after removal, but we warn you that the image contains blood and may cause discomfort.

Subsequently, catheters were inserted in the urethra to ensure that the flow of urine did not affect recovery. After two weeks, there were no leaks, so the catheters could be removed and recovery was complete.

The article notes that, although relatively rare in everyday urological practice, cases like this have already been described a few times. Multiple unusual objects have already had to be removed from patients’ urethras, including (but not limited to) needles, safety pins, iron wires and even pistachio peels. Most of these cases would be linked to sexual curiosity, but it could also be linked to psychological disorders.

Source: Forbes, Urology Case Reports

