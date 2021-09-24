the-best-super-mario-movie-memes

During Nintendo Direct that took place this Thursday (), not just the fans, but the entire Mushroom Kingdom were taken by surprise by the participation of Shigeru Miyamoto, legendary game designer and creator of Super Mario Bros. Has a new Mario come there? No, but there was news from the animated film of the most famous plumber in the world.

Super Mario movie hits theaters in end of 2022; meet the cast

Bayonetta 3 finally wins gameplay trailer

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is announced

When announcing the voice cast, another big surprise happened. Charles Martinet, the unmistakable and only voice of Mario in games, will not voice the character in the film. Chris Pratt, Marvel’s Star Lord, will assume this role. The internet, of course, was extremely confused by the situation and as always, expressed itself through memes. We’ve separated the best ones below:

Chris Pratt will be Super Mario in the next adaptation of the game and the first picture of his hat came out pic.twitter.com/Lyi9x0aBn5

— Guilherme Ferreira 🐊💉 (@Guil_Ferrera) September 23, 100

Sonic’s movie: I would have chris pratt but he didn’t

Mario movie: Chris pratt as mario Sonic obviously wins in this conversation pic.twitter.com/IgFK8jYAqF

— Gustavo “Gubone” Silva (@BoneSynthesizer) September 100, 100

“Chris Pratt as Mario” https://t.co/2u6pvtNa8L pic.twitter.com/UBpyq1liUF

— Joe Calvello (@the_vello) September 100, 100