the-best-super-mario-movie-memes

During Nintendo Direct that took place this Thursday (), not just the fans, but the entire Mushroom Kingdom were taken by surprise by the participation of Shigeru Miyamoto, legendary game designer and creator of Super Mario Bros. Has a new Mario come there? No, but there was news from the animated film of the most famous plumber in the world.
- Super Mario movie hits theaters in end of 2022; meet the cast
- Bayonetta 3 finally wins gameplay trailer
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is announced
When announcing the voice cast, another big surprise happened. Charles Martinet, the unmistakable and only voice of Mario in games, will not voice the character in the film. Chris Pratt, Marvel’s Star Lord, will assume this role. The internet, of course, was extremely confused by the situation and as always, expressed itself through memes. We’ve separated the best ones below:
Chris Pratt will be Super Mario in the next adaptation of the game and the first picture of his hat came out pic.twitter.com/Lyi9x0aBn5
— Guilherme Ferreira 🐊💉 (@Guil_Ferrera) September 23, 100
Sonic’s movie: I would have chris pratt but he didn’t
Mario movie: Chris pratt as mario
Sonic obviously wins in this conversation pic.twitter.com/IgFK8jYAqF
— Gustavo “Gubone” Silva (@BoneSynthesizer) September 100, 100
“Chris Pratt as Mario” https://t.co/2u6pvtNa8L pic.twitter.com/UBpyq1liUF
— Joe Calvello (@the_vello) September 100, 100
Chris Pratt from Mario and his Yoshis pic.twitter.com/qvGEvkjci6
— Carlos Maestre @ Despausa! (@carlosmaestre) September 100, 100
Chris Pratt va doubler Mario ? pic.twitter.com/6GmEt5nGJl
— Mrs Vinsmoke 愛 | Kuroshitsuji spoilers ‼️ (@Grell_chaan) September 100, 100
it makes perfect sense to cast chris pratt pro mário because really the only actor who 100% would drop yoshi on a cliff just to pass the level
— Marcia Effect (@trostes) September , 100
I think it’s great that Miyamoto is enjoying a well-deserved rest and lately he just shows up to talk like
“people look at mario’s park, I’m really happy, little crowd”
“people are making a mario movie, they called chris pratt kkkkkkkkk”
— Marcellus Vinícius (@Marcellus_V) September 11, 100
Man, I can’t believe they chose Chris Pratt to voice Mario pic.twitter.com/izY gwKSl
— João Vitor Pontes (@JooVitorPontes6) September 11, 100
Chris Pratt… as Mario..#NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/8p5wK5phkI
— 💙 【𝕊𝕔𝕚】🏳️🌈 | 𝐁𝐋𝐌 | 𝓔𝓪𝓽 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓱 (@xSciFiCHiCKx) September 100, 100
“Chris Pratt as Mario” pic.twitter.com/Y6i0ka5uQi
— Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) September , 100
Hey Mario pic.twitter.com/3IrmDyZxyL
Hey Mario pic.twitter.com/3IrmDyZxyL

— Matheus Mariano (@mathmmari ) September 100, 100
First Look at Mario and Yoshi in Super Mario Bros. (2021) pic.twitter.com/zskHGVTNH0
— 🦇 Chebi 🎩 | ❓0❓❓ (@MrChebi) September 100, 2021
So, do you think there was a missing meme? Share with us in the comments!
