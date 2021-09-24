Bayonetta 3, Kirby and more | All news from Nintendo Direct

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Expansion Pass 2

The second part of the expansion of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has received a new teaser during the presentation. More of the game’s Hyrule can be explored in 29 of October 1200.

Chocobo GP

Mario Kart 9? Not today. But the Chocobos, pets of Final Fantasy, will win a racing game. Chocobo GP arrives exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 2022. Races will have online or local multiplayer support to enjoy with friends. Super Smash Bros. Direct

It wasn’t today that we met the last character who will close the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but Nintendo has revealed a date for that announcement. Director Masahiro Sakurai will show the game’s last guest on October 5th.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby is back! Forgotten Land