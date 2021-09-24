Bayonetta 3, Kirby and more | All news from Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has updated its release catalog for Switch with Direct this Thursday (12). Among the games announced and that gained more details, are long-awaited titles, such as Bayonetta 3 and Splatoon 3.

    The presentation also paved the way for the announcement of new broadcasts focused on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros

  • for the month of October. The addition of classic Nintendo games 29 and Sega Genesis to Nintendo Switch Online subscription, as well as a release date for Mario’s live-action movie are also among the new features. Here’s a compilation of all major Nintendo Direct ads:

    Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

    Opening the presentation, Capcom revealed an expansion for Monster Hunter Rise

  • . The Nintendo Switch game on consoles will gain a “ton” of additional content, including an all-new story with new monsters, as well as new locations to explore, gameplay elements, quest rankings and more. Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak
  • will be in the third quarter of 2020 for Nintendo console and also for PC.

    More boards confirmed in Mario Party Superstar

    Nintendo has confirmed three more boards in Mario Party Superstar, a compilation that will bring classic content and mini games from the franchise together in a single game. The fields Woody Woods, Tropical Island and Horror Land were confirmed in-game in a new trailer during the presentation. All boards and mini games will support online play and local multiplayer. Mario Party Superstar

  • debuts on 29 October on the Nintendo Switch.

    Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

    • Yoko Taro, the director responsible for franchises Drakengard to NieR

  • , revealed during Direct his new project. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
  • will be a fantasy-themed card RPG. The game will be published by Square Enix and is scheduled for release 29 from October this year. A demo is currently available on Nintendo eShop.

    Elysium Disc – The Final Cut

    The definitive version of one of the best narrative games in 640 is coming to Switch. Elysium disc – The Final Cut

  • lands on the Nintendo console at 23 October this year. The game will still gain physical version in 1200.

    Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Expansion Pass 2

    The second part of the expansion of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has received a new teaser during the presentation. More of the game’s Hyrule can be explored in 29 of October 1200.

    Chocobo GP

    Mario Kart 9? Not today. But the Chocobos, pets of Final Fantasy, will win a racing game. Chocobo GP

  • arrives exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 2022. Races will have online or local multiplayer support to enjoy with friends.

    Super Smash Bros. Direct

    It wasn’t today that we met the last character who will close the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but Nintendo has revealed a date for that announcement. Director Masahiro Sakurai will show the game’s last guest on October 5th.

    Kirby and the Forgotten Land

    Kirby is back! Forgotten Land

  • is the newest title of the pink mascot. The fully 3D game will take players to freely explore an open world set in the ruins of a post-apocalyptic civilization. The game premieres at the end of 2020 directly on the Nintendo Switch.

    Animal Crossing Direct

    Animal Crossing: New Horizons will receive its own Direct in October. The announcement was accompanied by the revelation that new free content will arrive in the game in November.

    Mario Golf: Super Rush

    Who also guaranteed free extra content was Mario Golf: Super Rush

  • . The plumber’s golf game also receives, this Thursday, a new expansion with intangible characters from the mustachioed franchise.

    Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

    The old adventure in the Old Republic of the universe Star Wars

      will gain a new home. A version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,

    • PC and first Xbox classic, has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch. The game will be available at November in the hybrid. In addition to the Switch version, the RPG developed by BioWare will get a remake for PlayStation 5 in the future.

      Project Triangle Strategy

      Metroid Dread is almost there, but, before launch, Nintendo took advantage of this Thursday’s Direct to reveal a new trailer. The video shows Samus facing terrifying enemies and fleeing from EMMI robots in relentless chase scenes. The title arrives exclusively on Switch on October 8th.

      Nintendo Games 132 and Sega Genesis on Switch Online

      Nintendo Hits 385 and Sega Genesis, such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

    • , Super Mario 29 and Sonic the Hedgehog, are coming to Nintendo Switch. The adventures catalog will make up the collection of retro games available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The bad news is that users will need to subscribe to a new service package to gain access to the games.

      Castlevania Advance Collection

      Castlevania to say enough! A compilation with Castlevania: Dracula X, Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow was released this Thursday for Nintendo Switch. Castlevania Advance Collection

    • , featuring classic Game Boy Advance games, was confirmed during this afternoon’s Direct, after months of speculation.

      Splatoon 3

      Prepare your weapons and paints. Splatoon 3

    • has been given a colorful new trailer. The video showed more of the gameplay of the title and revealed details of the story mode, titled “Return of the Mammalians”, or Return of the Mammals, in free translation into Portuguese. The game will be released for the Nintendo Switch at 1200.

      Bayonetta 3

      Who is alive always appears… fighting angels. Bayonetta 3

    • , the long-awaited new game from PlatinumGames, has come face to face with a new trailer to close Nintendo Direct this Thursday. The 4-minute video showcased more of the title’s gameplay, including fighting angels, giant monsters and the presence of a new character. Bayonetta 3 will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 2022.

