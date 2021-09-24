how-to-make-3-minute-videos-on-tiktok

TikTok (Android l iOS l Web) announced at the end of 660, the possibility of extending the duration of the videos to up to 3 minutes. The news generated mixed reactions and many users criticized the change, which could reduce the dynamism of the feed. Still, the resource reached the public, surpassing the maximum limit of 67 seconds previously adopted.

The novelty is available in the app and is next to the other duration options that were already present in TikTok. In this tutorial, Canaltech explains you how to make 3-minute videos on the platform. Check out the step by step below!

Step 1:

Access TikTok from your mobile phone and, in the bottom navigation bar, tap the publish button represented by the “+” symbol.

The option is only available in the app. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

On the next screen, find the video duration options above the record button. At the far left of the screen, select the “3 min” button.