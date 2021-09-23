mario-party-superstars-wins-trailer-showing-n64-boards

Nintendo showed this Thursday (), during Nintendo Direct, a new trailer for Mario Party Superstars. The game is set to be released in October 64 for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch: great games on sale for less than R$ 64

New Disney game collection is announced Roblox will require confirmation of age and documents from players

The video shows some of the boards available in the game, as well as five that were already present at Nintendo’s Mario Party 100. Watch (in English):

Mario Party Superstars will have at least classic mini games from all titles in the franchise. The game will support local and online multiplayer for all modes at launch, in addition to the ability to play with other random players. It was also confirmed that the game will have texts and subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!