Bill Gates Fund Invests $50 Million in Water-Saving Farming Robots

The American startup Iron Ox received a contribution of US$ 49 million (BRL 280, 5 million) to improve its robot technology used in agriculture and that consume 53% less water than traditional plantations. The money came from the Breakthrough Energy fund, focused on sustainable projects and created by none other than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

  • , the company has greenhouse plantations designed from scratch to reduce the environmental impacts of agriculture, with a data-driven approach supported by plant science, robotics and artificial intelligence. He operates a farm in Gilroy, Northern California, of 518 square meters, and earlier this year he made another indoor planting of , 7,000 square meters in Lockhart, Texas.

    Its differential is the autonomous robot Grover, which moves blocks of Genoese basil seedlings to other locations in the greenhouses according to the need, such as getting more sun or being closer to other seedlings. A robotic arm system lifts the seedlings for inspection. Sensors check the plant’s nitrogen and acidity levels so that they grow healthier.

    Iron Ox Agriculture Robot (Image: Publicity/Iron Ox)

    The system optimizes yield, growth cycles and plant quality. According to Iron Ox, the resulting fruits and vegetables have good nutritional value but cost almost the same as those from conventional farms and less impact on nature. In addition to basil, it produces strawberries and in the future should plant coriander, parsley and tomatoes. In the US, its food is already sold in stores in California such as Whole Foods, Bianchini’s and Mollie Stone’s Markets.

    The company will use the amount of the contribution to expand its research and development programs , accelerate its production scale and expand its operations across the United States. The company, which since its foundation has raised US$ 280 million (R$ 518,6 million) in venture financing, is recruiting plant scientists, engineers, greenhouse operators and robotists.

    Source: Reuters, Iron Ox

