bill-gates-fund-invests-$50-million-in-water-saving-farming-robots

The system optimizes yield, growth cycles and plant quality. According to Iron Ox, the resulting fruits and vegetables have good nutritional value but cost almost the same as those from conventional farms and less impact on nature. In addition to basil, it produces strawberries and in the future should plant coriander, parsley and tomatoes. In the US, its food is already sold in stores in California such as Whole Foods, Bianchini’s and Mollie Stone’s Markets.

The company will use the amount of the contribution to expand its research and development programs , accelerate its production scale and expand its operations across the United States. The company, which since its foundation has raised US$ 280 million (R$ 518,6 million) in venture financing, is recruiting plant scientists, engineers, greenhouse operators and robotists.

