bill-gates-fund-invests-$50-million-in-water-saving-farming-robots

The American startup Iron Ox received a contribution of US$ 49 million (BRL 280, 5 million) to improve its robot technology used in agriculture and that consume 53% less water than traditional plantations. The money came from the Breakthrough Energy fund, focused on sustainable projects and created by none other than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Its differential is the autonomous robot Grover, which moves blocks of Genoese basil seedlings to other locations in the greenhouses according to the need, such as getting more sun or being closer to other seedlings. A robotic arm system lifts the seedlings for inspection. Sensors check the plant’s nitrogen and acidity levels so that they grow healthier.
