kirby-and-the-forgotten-land-announced

During Nintendo Direct that happened this Thursday (), the new game of the franchise

Kirby has been announced. The game arrives in the spring of the northern hemisphere, between March and May of 2022 and will be called Kirby and The Forgotten Land .

Nintendo leaves Kirby’s new game escape before Direct

Nintendo celebrates today 23 years old; remember the most remarkable consoles

Watch the reveal trailer below:

In the video, we can see Kirby in a land that has been forgotten by time, using her classic skills in several different places, in a gameplay style very similar to that of Super Mario Odyssey. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!