Children exposed to domestic violence have more neurological problems

According to research published in the Maternal Child Health Journal, children exposed to domestic violence are more likely to have neurological development problems, and this comes from birth: if the baby is exposed to violence from one of the parents, usually has a slower development and adverse results during growth.

To conduct the research, the authors collected samples from

  • pregnant women who were victims of domestic violence. The researchers followed the women’s babies for months after birth, measuring their risks of neurodevelopmental delay. They also examined any links between this developmental delay and the number of partners the mother had during the months.

    They found that the children of those who had a single abusive partner during pregnancy and us following months had a higher risk of developmental delays, while those with multiple partners had a lower risk.

    (Image: Liv Bruce/Unsplash)

    The authors of the article mention that when parents are more violent towards their partners during the pregnancy, end up exposing the fetus and affecting its development in the uterus through epigenetic changes.

    According to this analysis, children exposed to domestic violence have significantly worse outcomes in life, including school grades and behavioral, illness and stress. The authors state that it is extremely important that mothers in these situations are helped in the best possible way to avoid long-term harm not only to them but also to the children. The full study can be accessed here.

    Source: IFL Science

