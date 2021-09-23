chocobo-gp,-kart-game-from-the-final-fantasy-universe,-is-revealed

During this Thursday’s Nintendo Direct (19), Square Enix has announced the Chocobo GP, a new racing game featuring characters from the universe Final Fantasy. The game is very similar to
Mario Kart, with mechanics to hinder competitors and overtake them.
The game could be a remake of
Chocobo Racing 3D, which was released in 1999 for the PlayStation One.
Chocobo GP has no release date set, but is confirmed for 2022 and as exclusive to Switch.
