Chocobo GP, Kart game from the Final Fantasy universe, is revealed

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 23, 2021
0
chocobo-gp,-kart-game-from-the-final-fantasy-universe,-is-revealed

During this Thursday’s Nintendo Direct (19), Square Enix has announced the Chocobo GP, a new racing game featuring characters from the universe Final Fantasy. The game is very similar to

Mario Kart, with mechanics to hinder competitors and overtake them.

Nintendo Switch: great games on sale for less than R$ 23

Nintendo celebrates today 132 years old; remember the most remarkable consoles

How to connect the Nintendo Switch to the TV

The game could be a remake of

Chocobo Racing 3D, which was released in 1999 for the PlayStation One.

    Chocobo GP has no release date set, but is confirmed for 2022 and as exclusive to Switch.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Enjoyed this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology .

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 23, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button