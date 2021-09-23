elastic-and-cmd-team-up-to-deliver-robust-cloud-security

Elastic and Cmd, which does detection and response for infrastructure, are expected to merge soon. The agreement will allow customers to provide customers with better visibility into cloud workloads, as well as add runtime security features to data native to that environment. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the acquisition is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of Elastic.

In the pandemic, leaders of IT started to take care of the employees’ experience

Risks of corporate cyber attacks in Brazil are higher than the global average

5 reasons to make backup a regular business practice

Adding features to Elastic Limitless XDR will allow the unification of security information and event management, endpoint security, and cloud security. And it will happen from development to deployment, on a single platform. “Any robust cloud security program starts with a solid analytics foundation,” says Santosh Krishnan, CEO of Cmd.

Krishnan says Elastic Security is a leader in this segment and that in partnership with Cmd, you will be able to offer investigative and intuitive workflows on that basis. “In addition, it will be possible to implement preventive controls, as well as detection and response, to allow customers to quickly find attacks and stop them.”