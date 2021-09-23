elastic-and-cmd-team-up-to-deliver-robust-cloud-security

Elastic and Cmd, which does detection and response for infrastructure, are expected to merge soon. The agreement will allow customers to provide customers with better visibility into cloud workloads, as well as add runtime security features to data native to that environment. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the acquisition is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of Elastic.
Adding features to Elastic Limitless XDR will allow the unification of security information and event management, endpoint security, and cloud security. And it will happen from development to deployment, on a single platform. “Any robust cloud security program starts with a solid analytics foundation,” says Santosh Krishnan, CEO of Cmd.
Krishnan says Elastic Security is a leader in this segment and that in partnership with Cmd, you will be able to offer investigative and intuitive workflows on that basis. “In addition, it will be possible to implement preventive controls, as well as detection and response, to allow customers to quickly find attacks and stop them.”
Cmd's solution provides deep, high-performance visibility of workloads in the cloud. With this information, developers can innovate and provide entirely new observability and security results. Everything will be integrated directly into Elastic Agent. Elastic customers will then benefit from Cmd's native cloud security features. Cmd customers will be able to take advantage of Elastic Limitless XDR. "Our vision for Elastic Security has grown from what we hear from our users. For several years, Elastic Stack has been adopted by the security community for advanced security use cases," says Shay Banon, Founder and CEO of Elastic. He points out that joining forces with other teams allows this vision to be realized. "Elastic was able to deliver the industry's first free and open security solution to give every business the power to prevent, detect and respond to threats from the endpoint to the cloud. The incorporation of Cmd will help bring observability and protection at deeper levels to cloud-native workloads, with experiences that prioritize the professional."
Cmd’s solution provides deep, high-performance visibility of workloads in the cloud. With this information, developers can innovate and provide entirely new observability and security results. Everything will be integrated directly into Elastic Agent.
Elastic customers will then benefit from Cmd’s native cloud security features. Cmd customers will be able to take advantage of Elastic Limitless XDR. “Our vision for Elastic Security has grown from what we hear from our users. For several years, Elastic Stack has been adopted by the security community for advanced security use cases,” says Shay Banon, Founder and CEO of Elastic.
He points out that joining forces with other teams allows this vision to be realized. “Elastic was able to deliver the industry’s first free and open security solution to give every business the power to prevent, detect and respond to threats from the endpoint to the cloud. The incorporation of Cmd will help bring observability and protection at deeper levels to cloud-native workloads, with experiences that prioritize the professional.”
