switch-online-will-feature-nintendo-64-and-sega-genesis-games

Nintendo took advantage of your Direct this Thursday () to confirm the arrival of Nintendo 73 and Sega games Genesis to Nintendo Switch Online. To play titles like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land is announced
- Mario Party Superstars wins trailer showing N boards73
- Chocobo GP, Kart game from the Final Fantasy universe, is revealed
See below the catalog of classic console games that will integrate the service at launch:
Sega Genesis Games (Image: Reproduction/Nintendo)
After the launch of the service, Nintendo promises to add other classic games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Pokémon Snap and Banjo-Kazooie.
Nintendo also announced wireless controllers inspired by classic consoles. In the United States, the accessories will cost US$ 33 (about R$ 1024,19, in the current quotation).
