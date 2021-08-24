Logitech StreamCam Plus Review | The ideal webcam for lives

The popularization of live streams on social networks — YouTube, Twitch and Facebook — makes Logitech StreamCam Plus an attractive webcam option for this content creation format.

The more compact and versatile body brings essential features to make this type of production even more complete, together with welcome improvements in audio and image quality.

However, the high price may be the “Achilles’ heel” of this product.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Want to know if this camera is really worth it? Check out the full review

pros

Image quality; Audio quality; Additional accessories in the package; Type-C USB connector; Option to use horizontally and vertically.

cons

Check the current price of Logitech StreamCam Plus

Design and construction

At first glance, the square body of the StreamCam Plus catches the attention of those who are already used to the rectangular shape of Logitech webcams. Its body is all plastic, but on the front around the lens, the manufacturer added a fabric coating.

This allows for a softer touch and prevents the finger smudges that are noticeable on the glass panel of the company’s other models. Two other aesthetic additions are the LED light — very compact at the top left, to indicate when the camera is on — and the rubber-finished logo, giving the product a prettier look.

Dimensions (W x D x H): 5.8 x 4.8 x 6.6 cm; Weight: 150 g. Logitech StreamCam Plus has several additional accessories (Ivo/Canaltech)

On the sides there are four slots for plugging the Logitech StreamCam Plus into the brackets, for both horizontal and vertical shooting. The main base to use in conjunction with the camera is all rubberized plastic to prevent damage to monitors and notebooks.

This webcam still stands out for having USB-C connector. However, those who do not have this connection on their computer will need to purchase a USB-A adapter, as Logitech does not provide this accessory in the product packaging.

The fact that the Logitech StreamCam Plus is usable horizontally and vertically is the great advantage of this product. That’s because most cameras only allow photos and videos to be taken in landscape mode. That way, those who create content for portrait format may be more interested in this webcam.

Without the base, the StreamCam Plus is lighter than other cheaper Logitech cameras like the C920, C920s and C922. This lighter weight is a plus and ensures versatility. When using it in positions other than the most traditional one, you don’t have the risk of the webcam falling and being damaged.

To allow the user to experience this versatile use, Logitech provides a separate clip with a thread on the underside in the box to mount a compact tripod, which is also in the box. This way, the camera can be used in other angles of view, both horizontally and vertically.

Logitech StreamCam Plus has USB-C connection (Ivo/Canaltech)

Image quality

When it comes to image quality, StreamCam Plus demonstrates in practice that it is a camera focused on live broadcasts. The way in which video is played in 1080p at 60fps by this device is surprising, but it has more useful use in lives than in recordings.

However, this is not to say that she is bad at this production format, but rather that her system is designed to deliver improved results when the webcam is used in livestream or video calls.

Unlike other Logitech cameras, the StreamCam Plus doesn’t allow the video to be motion blurred — motion trail that leaves the image with blurs that affect quality — showing this webcam’s superiority for recording and broadcasting.

A negative point of this webcam is the focus, which is slower than expected for a device of this category. It would be interesting if the manufacturer made an update to the software in order to improve this functionality.

The camera lens has an f/2.0 aperture and takes photos with a maximum resolution of 5 MP, but the results are of low quality and are on the same level as other simpler branded webcams, such as the Logitech C920 and C920s.

audio quality

Regarding audio, Logitech has made several additions to StreamCam Plus that deliver important differentiators for this camera. One of them was the unidirectional microphone, which highlights the noise reduction filter.

Thanks to this feature, it is possible to capture sound with greater clarity and quality, eliminating the use of additional microphones in video calls, as it delivers audio without distortions that would hinder communication.

Comparing to other cameras that do not have this option, such as Logitech C920 and C920s, the difference in audio quality is noticeable. Communication is clearer and the understanding of those who are talking in videoconference is very good.

In lives this experience remains, but you have to be a little careful so that the sound of other peripherals — such as a mechanical keyboard and mouse — doesn’t interfere with the voice, since the microphone is not as directed in the mouth as a condenser or headset.

Another element that makes all the difference in the sound part of this webcam are the types of channels for sound capture. Stereo is interesting as it better separates each tonality, but dual mono makes the mic louder without losing quality, and that’s essential in everyday use.

The audio from Logitech StreamCam Plus positively surprised me. Most cameras have a “walk talk sound”, but the company really took care of all the details related to the sound on this webcam. Anyone who really wants a peripheral with good audio and video quality can buy it without fear.

Compatibilities

The Logitech StreamCam Plus operates in plug and play mode, and this allows the operating system to automatically identify it when it is connected. But to allow a full exploration of the features of this camera, the brand has its own software — Logitech Capture — which brings important additional functionality.

In this program you can control the audio capture modes, video quality, among other adjustments related to brightness, saturation and focus.

StreamCam Plus features in Logitech Capture (Jucyber/Canaltech)

A highlight of StreamCam Plus is the availability of the premium version of the program focused on live broadcasts — XSplit — for 3 months. With this software, it is possible to try different live platforms, with different customizations to give more dynamism and entertainment to the spectators.

As this is a time-limited license, some users may prefer OBS (Open Broadcaster Software), which has similar functionality and webcam compatibility.

Regarding supported hardware and operating systems, Logitech StreamCam Plus has the following minimum requirements to function correctly:

Windows 10 or higher; macOS 10.14 or higher; 7th gen Intel®Core™ i5 or higher; USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C direct connection.

direct competitors

The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is the main opponent of StreamCam Plus in the national market. The gamer peripheral manufacturer’s camera has a more robust format and draws attention for having better audio, despite picking up more external noise.

However, one downside of Kiyo Pro is the color balance, as the Logitech camera manages to do a better job of white balance and gives more realism to the captured images.

The comfort and versatility of the Logitech StreamCam Plus get attention (Ivo/Canaltech)

Regarding the price, Razer Kiyo Pro is more expensive than StreamCam Plus, and this also influences the moment of choice, as the difference in value between the two is big.

Considering other Logitech models, the C922 is the direct competitor of this camera. It also shoots at full resolution 1080p at 60 fps, and this catches the eye of those who like better quality broadcasts.

However, the lack of versatility leaves the C922 as an alternative that only makes sense for those interested in a cheaper version and not interested in making videos in vertical orientation.

Conclusion

Logitech StreamCam Plus is a great option for anyone interested in making live broadcasts. In addition, the peripheral also plays a great role when it comes to video calling.

All the versatility delivered by this product catches the attention of those who create online content in horizontal and vertical formats. In addition, the noise-filtered audio quality makes the user do without any additional microphones.

Caption

When it comes to the price, the value around one thousand reais can be the “Achilles’ heel” of this product. Also because there are similar options, even if they are less versatile, but with much lower prices.

But, for the overall package it delivers, the StreamCam Plus is a great camera option because of the built-in benefits of the high cost of having it.

Did you like Logitech StreamCam Plus? So, check out the offer we have separated for you in the link below:

Did you like this article?

Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.