the-best-google-play-pass-apps-for-you-to-try

Google Play Pass is a subscription service for games and apps, made available to the Android app store. For BRL 9, 99 per month or BRL 90,90 per year, the subscription provides unlimited access to hundreds of paid games, working much like Apple Arcade.

Google Play Pass: Is it worth subscribing to the gaming service?

The best games available on Play Pass

Games are the great attraction of the service, but the package still has benefits for apps in general. The Google Play Pass provides, for example, access to paid apps or ad-free versions with additional features. When browsing the catalog, you can find options for photo editors, productivity software, and password managers. See, below, the best apps with benefits available in the subscription service!

1. Daylio Compatibility: Android Price:

Paid version included in Google Play Pass Daylio is an application used to create your own diary with records from humor. Each day, just choose the emoji that best represents how you are feeling, select the activities performed and monitor the variation in your feelings over the weeks. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Daylio works as a diary for your mood (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The app can be set to send a reminder by notification, so don’t forget to fill in your diary. In addition to reporting your mood, you can report your social relationships, hobbies, wellness activities, sleep, and eating. The app also has the creation of goals and helps you keep your daily sequence in pursuit of that goal.

All your records are stored in a history tab, which allows for a query quick to your mood in the previous days. In the Google Play Pass subscription, Daylio offers the version without displaying ads or in-app purchases.

2. Kuji Cam Compatibility: Android Price: Paid version included in Google Play Pass

Do you like to apply a retro effect to your photos? So, it’s worth checking out Kuji Cam. The application has several filters that simulate the experience of taking pictures with an analog camera, adding lighting details and the date of capture, as was common in film reels.

Apply a retro effect to your photos (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

To check the effects of the app, you can use the app itself camera or import photos from your gallery. Kuji Cam’s editing screen allows you to switch between all available filters and provides different adjustments for brightness, contrast, 3D effects and date customization.

All photos taken with the camera from Kuji Cam are sent to your mobile’s gallery. Google Play Pass subscription allows you to use the ad-free or additional purchase version of the app.

3. Sleepo Compatibility: Android Price:

Paid version included in Google Play Pass Relaxing sounds are very useful in preparing for bed or in moments of concentration during the day. Sleepo is an application that provides an extensive library with nature sounds, soundscapes, meditation music and ASMR sessions. Sleepo has a varied catalog with sleep sounds (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) To use the app, just choose your favorite sound category from the menu. Playback can be done in the background and Sleepo offers settings to create a timer, save it as a favorite or change the intensity of the sound. Categories include rain and water noises, nature or city sounds, relaxation and meditation songs, noises and combinations of more than one option. The application also allows you to create your own alarm to wake up to your favorite relaxing tunes. In Play Pass, you can use Sleepo without ads or in-app purchases. 4. myTuner Radio Compatibility: Android Price: paid version included in Google Play Pass

myTuner Radio is an application for playing radio stations and podcasts . With the tool, you can listen to national or international stations in real time, with the playlist of songs, as well as find your favorite podcast episodes.

Use the app to follow radio stations or podcasts (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

To find a station, the app allows you to find among the most popular options, browse among the main categories and still use manual search. On some music-focused radios, myTuner displays the sequence of tracks played. Regarding podcasts, you can follow your favorite shows to receive updates and even download them for offline playback.

myTuner Radio is compatible with many devices, including streaming devices, Android Auto, Smart TVs and browser version. In the Android app, Google Play Pass subscription allows for ad-free, full-featured browsing.

5. Password Safe Compatibility: Android Price: paid version included in Google Play Pass

It is very important to store your passwords and logins in a password manager . However, many apps offer full access to features in paid versions only. With Google Play Pass, you can use Password Safe without the need to make additional purchases.

Store your passwords with the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The application uses AES encryption 99 bit to store your information and works offline. First, it is necessary to create a master password, which will be used to access the application. Then enter and save your main logins and confidential information on the platform.

Unlike other options, Password Safe does not have real-time synchronization. With the help of widgets, you can quickly generate strong passwords and save them in the app.

6. Stop Motion Studio Pro

Compatibility: Android

Price: Paid version included in Google Play Pass

Have you thought about creating a video in Stop Motion? The technique of animations made to each frame brings impressive results and can be a great pastime with children. To assemble your videos, check out Stop Motion Studio Pro.

Create videos in Stop Motion by the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The application, designed to create stop motion videos, brings a simplified interface for the assembly and editing of your content. You can manage frames, insert phrases, and insert graphics such as speech bubbles or facial expressions. All adjustments are made on a timeline. When finished, just export your video and share on social networks.

On Google Play Store, the Pro version of Stop Motion Studio is offered as a standalone app worth R$ 65,99. However, with a Google Play Pass subscription, you can access all the features of that version.