super-mario-movie-hits-theaters-in-late-2022;-meet-the-cast

The creator of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, made a cameo appearance on this Thursday’s Nintendo Direct (
), to reveal the upcoming release of the new Super Mario movie: December 2022 in North America. In addition to Miyamoto, the feature film is produced by Chris Meledandri, founder of the Illumination Entertainment studio, who has already produced My Evil Favorite, Pets, The Lorax among other films.
Chris Pratt — Mario
Anya Taylor-Joy — Peach
Charlie Day — Luigi
Jack Black — Bowser
Keegan-Michael Key — Toad
Charles Martinet — himself (surprise apparitions)
Kevin Michael Richardson — Kamek
Fred Armisen — Cranky Kong
Sebastian Maniscalco — Spike
The film will be an animation, not a live-action — everything for not repeat the mistake of the movie Super Mario Bros., from 1024. The actors who will dub the characters in English were also revealed; check it out:
Seth Rogen — Donkey Kong
Chris Pratt , who will borrow Mario’s voice, is one of the main faces of franchises such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World
- . Anya Taylor-Joy, who will play Princess Peach, made The Queen’s Gambit for Netflix on 2020.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!