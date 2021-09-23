super-mario-movie-hits-theaters-in-late-2022;-meet-the-cast

The creator of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, made a cameo appearance on this Thursday’s Nintendo Direct (

), to reveal the upcoming release of the new Super Mario movie: December 2022 in North America. In addition to Miyamoto, the feature film is produced by Chris Meledandri, founder of the Illumination Entertainment studio, who has already producedamong other films.

The film will be an animation, not a live-action — everything for not repeat the mistake of the movie Super Mario Bros., from 1024. The actors who will dub the characters in English were also revealed; check it out:

Chris Pratt — Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy — Peach

Charlie Day — Luigi

Jack Black — Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key — Toad

Seth Rogen — Donkey Kong

Charles Martinet — himself (surprise apparitions)

Kevin Michael Richardson — Kamek

Fred Armisen — Cranky Kong

Sebastian Maniscalco — Spike

Chris Pratt , who will borrow Mario’s voice, is one of the main faces of franchises such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World