Super Mario movie hits theaters in late 2022; meet the cast

September 23, 2021
0
The creator of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, made a cameo appearance on this Thursday’s Nintendo Direct (

), to reveal the upcoming release of the new Super Mario movie: December 2022 in North America. In addition to Miyamoto, the feature film is produced by Chris Meledandri, founder of the Illumination Entertainment studio, who has already produced My Evil Favorite, Pets, The Lorax among other films.

The film will be an animation, not a live-action — everything for not repeat the mistake of the movie Super Mario Bros., from 1024. The actors who will dub the characters in English were also revealed; check it out:

  • Chris Pratt — Mario
  • Anya Taylor-Joy — Peach
  • Charlie Day — Luigi
  • Jack Black — Bowser
  • Keegan-Michael Key — Toad

    • Seth Rogen — Donkey Kong

  • Charles Martinet — himself (surprise apparitions)
  • Kevin Michael Richardson — Kamek
  • Fred Armisen — Cranky Kong
  • Sebastian Maniscalco — Spike

    • Chris Pratt , who will borrow Mario’s voice, is one of the main faces of franchises such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World

      . Anya Taylor-Joy, who will play Princess Peach, made The Queen’s Gambit for Netflix on 2020.

      It’s-a-me, Chris Pratt! (Photo: Reproduction/Nintendo)

      Still we don’t know what the story of the film will be, nor when the feature will reach Brazilian cinemas.

