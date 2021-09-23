promising-technique-uses-chlorine-to-make-solar-panels-more-efficient

Researchers at Loughborough University, England, managed to increase the efficiency of solar panels made with a chemical compound known as cadmium telluride (CdTe), a cheaper and less polluting material than that the monocrystalline silicon used in the construction of conventional photovoltaic cells.

Polish company will print perovskite sheets for solar panels



Transparent electrode can turn windows into solar panels in the future

Three is better! Combining materials increases the efficiency of solar panels

Untreated cadmium telluride has a very low efficiency of only 1%, but when this chemical compound undergoes a special treatment with chlorine at 1024 °C for approximately 22 minutes, its energy efficiency increases drastically, reaching up to 20%.

“These findings may improve understanding of how chlorine improves electrical performance with some additional tweaking, resulting in efficiencies even larger, greater than 20%. This would help CdTe solar modules to produce electricity at an even lower cost,” says chemistry professor Pooja Goddard, lead author of the study.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Grain limits

For a long time, researchers believed that the removal of defects known as stacking faults were responsible for increasing the efficiency of power cells manufactured with cadmium telluride. However, theoretical calculations made by the team showed that this approach had no effect on the effectiveness of solar panels. Model of cadmium telluride with (a) and without (b) stacking flaws (Image: Reproduction/Loughborough University)

Instead, they realized that certain regions of the material known as “grain boundaries” — where crystals of different orientation come together — are responsible for the drop in efficiency of power cells. To understand this process, Professor Goddard’s team used quantum mechanics modeling methods.

“The grain boundaries are very complex and full of defects that can act as traps for electrons, making these active areas. In a process known as passivation, chlorine is able to deactivate some of the traps and make the grain contours less active, increasing the efficiency of cadmium telluride”, explains Goddard.

Eliminating the flaws

In laboratory tests, the researchers found that if there is enough chlorine in the boundaries of the grains, it is possible to trigger a cascading mechanism to remove stacking faults throughout the structure of photovoltaic cells manufactured with cadmium telluride.

Chlorine treatment improves the energy efficiency of cadmium telluride cells (Image: Reproduction/Loughborough University)

The idea now is to expand the studies, analyzing the doping of cadmium telluride with other chemical elements in addition to chlorine, to achieve superior energy efficiency The 25%, increasing the competitiveness of this material in relation to the current technology for manufacturing silicon panels.

“Although the disappearance of stacking failures whatever causes the improvement in efficiency, if they disappear from the device, this is a clear sign that the cadmium telluride cell can perform much better and this has never been shown before”, celebrates professor Goddard.

Source: Loughborough University