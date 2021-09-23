what's-in-the-oldflix-catalog?

Amidst so many streaming services, fans of retro cinema and television have a special place. Oldflix has curated old movies and series just a click away ready to be marathoned — some even with the updated high definition image quality.

Oldflix has three types of plans to serve users, and they all give access to the same catalog, although they offer different benefits. Values ​​range from R$,86 to R$ 14,90 monthly and there are discounts for those who opt for quarterly subscriptions, biannually or annually.

However, it’s easy to be indecisive with so many entertainment options at your disposal. With that in mind, Canaltech has created a complete guide to answer all your doubts about Oldflix and why it is a good streaming option if your goal is precisely to enjoy the best from cinema and old television.

What's in Oldflix's catalog? Filled with works of the seventh art, Oldflix is ​​a great choice for those who want easy access to the best of old cinema, no ads, commercial breaks or extra fees. The streaming catalog is renewed weekly, so there is always news available for subscribers to check out. In the interface, movies are distributed and separated by genre, decades and even language options . The platform filters the titles produced between the years 1990 until 1990, organizing them also by genres of action, adventure, comedy , drama, fantasy, western, horror and many others. It is also possible to view only animated feature films and documentaries. See below some films from the Oldflix catalog. (Image: Disclosure / Paramount Pictures) Movies available at Oldflix One Day the House Falls



House: The House of Amazement Halloween: Resurrection The Day of Wrath My Name is Nobody Journey to the West



RioRed Until Death Battle of China Attack on the Pacific



That Midnight Kiss



New York, New York Fire Arrows Little doll of Luxury Manhunter Ashes and Diamonds



The Godfather Underground Threat One Dollar Between the Teeth Double Impact



Master Trick The Mercenaries The Escape from Planet of the Apes Casablanca Grease: In Times of Brilliance Love Me Tender Lolita



The First Night of a Man Gone with the Wind Dirty Dancing Neurotic Groom, Nervous Bride Everyone Says I Love You



Eclipse of a Passion Made-to-measure Love



San Francisco: The City of Sin



Hearts in love



Easter Parade



Forever Cinderella The Romantic Knight The Last Samurai of the West



Singing in the Rain The Dance of the Vampires

Casino Royale Life is Beautiful The Count Dracula Prelude to Kill The Passenger of the Future (Image: Disclosure / CBS) Series available on Oldflix Magnum Jeannie is a Genius

The Witch Agent 86 X file

Lost n the Space

The Bionic Woman Beyond Imagination MASH Flash Gordon on Planet Mongo MacGyver: Danger Profession

Lost

Zorro

Mission Impossible: The Series

Star Trek (Image: Disclosure / Fox Broadcasting Company)

Drawings available on Oldflix

Dragon Ball Z

Bugs

Batman: The Animated Series Dragon Cave Mr. Bean The Pink Panther Sailor Moon Speed ​​Racer Digimon Pokémon

The Garfield Show

How does the Oldflix subscription work?

As we speak, the Oldflix has three types of available plans. Prices vary between R$,30 to R$15,86 monthly, with discounts if the subscriber opts for the quarterly, semiannual or annual package. There are titles with HD resolution (it all depends on the quality of the production and the year it was released) and it is also possible to cancel whenever you want. There are no ads or rentals within the platform, so the subscriber can watch movies, series, animations and cartoons without having to worry about paying extra fees.

(Image: Screenshot)

Anyone who wants to subscribe to Oldflix with a bank account, streaming accepts credit card payments that must be enabled for recurring e-commerce transactions under the MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, Elo, Hipercard and JCB. If you prefer, you can also subscribe through a bank slip, but beware: this is only accepted for quarterly, half-yearly and annual packages. At the end of your plan’s billing cycle, the company sends you a new payment slip to renew your subscription.

Oldflix: availability

It is possible to watch the titles of the Oldflix catalog through a computer or notebook with the Windows, Linux and macOS operating systems. The streaming service also has an app for mobile phones and tablets with iOS and Android systems. In video games, you’ll find Oldflix on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Among televisions, the platform is compatible with Android TV, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick and Chromecast in up to 4 devices at the same time (depending on the plan the user chooses). On smartvs, the user can access streaming through the browser.