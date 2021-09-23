what's-in-the-oldflix-catalog?

Amidst so many streaming services, fans of retro cinema and television have a special place. Oldflix has curated old movies and series just a click away ready to be marathoned — some even with the updated high definition image quality.
Oldflix has three types of plans to serve users, and they all give access to the same catalog, although they offer different benefits. Values range from R$,86 to R$ 14,90 monthly and there are discounts for those who opt for quarterly subscriptions, biannually or annually.
However, it’s easy to be indecisive with so many entertainment options at your disposal. With that in mind, Canaltech has created a complete guide to answer all your doubts about Oldflix and why it is a good streaming option if your goal is precisely to enjoy the best from cinema and old television.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
- One Day the House Falls
- Journey to the West
- Attack on the Pacific
- That Midnight Kiss
- Ashes and Diamonds
- Jeannie is a Genius
- X file
- Lost n the Space
- Beyond Imagination
- For only R$ 9,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take a break movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 21 days!
What’s in Oldflix’s catalog?
Filled with works of the seventh art, Oldflix is a great choice for those who want easy access to the best of old cinema, no ads, commercial breaks or extra fees. The streaming catalog is renewed weekly, so there is always news available for subscribers to check out.
In the interface, movies are distributed and separated by genre, decades and even language options . The platform filters the titles produced between the years 1990 until 1990, organizing them also by genres of action, adventure, comedy , drama, fantasy, western, horror and many others. It is also possible to view only animated feature films and documentaries.
See below some films from the Oldflix catalog.
(Image: Disclosure / Paramount Pictures)
Movies available at Oldflix
House: The House of Amazement
Halloween: Resurrection
The Day of Wrath
My Name is Nobody
RioRed
Until Death
Battle of China
New York, New York
Fire Arrows
Little doll of Luxury
Manhunter
The Godfather
Underground Threat
One Dollar Between the Teeth
Movies available at Oldflix
House: The House of Amazement
Halloween: Resurrection
The Day of Wrath
My Name is Nobody
RioRed
Until Death
Battle of China
New York, New York
Fire Arrows
Little doll of Luxury
Manhunter
The Godfather
Underground Threat
One Dollar Between the Teeth
House: The House of Amazement
Halloween: Resurrection
The Day of Wrath
My Name is Nobody
RioRed
- Until Death
Battle of China
New York, New York
Fire Arrows
Manhunter
The Godfather
Underground Threat
Series available on Oldflix
Magnum
The Witch
Agent 86
The Bionic Woman
MASH
Flash Gordon on Planet Mongo
MacGyver: Danger Profession
Lost
Zorro
Mission Impossible: The Series
Star Trek
Drawings available on Oldflix
- Dragon Ball Z
- Bugs
- Digimon
Batman: The Animated Series
Dragon Cave
Mr. Bean
The Pink Panther
Sailor Moon
Pokémon
The Garfield Show
How does the Oldflix subscription work?
As we speak, the Oldflix has three types of available plans. Prices vary between R$,30 to R$15,86 monthly, with discounts if the subscriber opts for the quarterly, semiannual or annual package. There are titles with HD resolution (it all depends on the quality of the production and the year it was released) and it is also possible to cancel whenever you want. There are no ads or rentals within the platform, so the subscriber can watch movies, series, animations and cartoons without having to worry about paying extra fees.
(Image: Screenshot)
Anyone who wants to subscribe to Oldflix with a bank account, streaming accepts credit card payments that must be enabled for recurring e-commerce transactions under the MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, Elo, Hipercard and JCB. If you prefer, you can also subscribe through a bank slip, but beware: this is only accepted for quarterly, half-yearly and annual packages. At the end of your plan’s billing cycle, the company sends you a new payment slip to renew your subscription.
Oldflix: availability
It is possible to watch the titles of the Oldflix catalog through a computer or notebook with the Windows, Linux and macOS operating systems. The streaming service also has an app for mobile phones and tablets with iOS and Android systems. In video games, you’ll find Oldflix on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Among televisions, the platform is compatible with Android TV, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick and Chromecast in up to 4 devices at the same time (depending on the plan the user chooses). On smartvs, the user can access streaming through the browser.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 497519
- 497520