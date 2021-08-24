The Taliban signals August 31 for the evacuation of foreigners in the country

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 24, 2021
USA SHOULD NOT EDUCATE EDUCATIONAL AFGHANS TO LEFT THE MOTHERLAND

Mujahid also called on the United States not to encourage the evacuation and abandonment of educated Afghans such as doctors and engineers.

Other highlights from Mujahid’s statements;

“We do not want foreign consulates to close or stop working, we are stating that we will ensure their safety.

The crowd at Kabul airport can return, we guarantee their safety.

We want to resolve the conflict with Penjshir through dialogue.

We review a procedure where women can return to work.

We don’t have a target list of people to retaliate. We have forgotten everything that happened in the past and we will not take revenge.

The media has started to work and the freedom of the press is improving day by day.”

EXPLANATION FROM PENTAGON

On the other hand, the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) made the statement, “There is no change on August 31 for the withdrawal from Kabul.”

