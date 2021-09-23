Diablo 2: Resurrected | Bringing a timeless classic to modernity

Want to catch up on the hottest tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Image: Disclosure/Blizzard In the final period of development, Gallerani’s routine consisted of ensuring that the entire team agreed with the project’s vision, which was to maintain fidelity to the original game. “We are not making a new game. So I have to make sure that everything is in line, in gameplay and design, with what made the original game so special,” he explained. King was in charge of the visual part of Diablo II: Resurrected. “My routine was to supervise every look and make sure the game looked exactly as people remember it.”

King says that, during the development process, the team took advantage of a feature present in the remastering: the option to switch between the original version and the remaster of the game , in real time (on the keyboard, you can do this just by pressing the G key). In this way, the artists responsible for creating the 3D models, whether of characters or scenarios, were able to monitor in real time whether the essence of Diablo II was still intact .

As the developers have previously revealed, many original assets were recovered used to guide the team and to serve as the foundation of the modern version. In practice, the entire base of Diablo II was not replaced, but added to the new 3D graphics. The intention to preserve the game’s ambiance also includes all the dark and visceral vibes of the original experience.

“This game has been known to be dark from the start. Players remember this aspect, and it’s what they hope to find again. So that guided us. If there was too much light or light in any corner of the game, we quickly realized it wasn’t like the original game,” said King.

“The original game was very solid and we know that even after 20 years, there are still people playing. We wanted to preserve this gameplay as much as possible. But years have passed, what it changed the way people play, the way people connect online”, says Gallerani, who also mentions the decisions to adapt the entire experience to modernity.

Rather than focusing on significant changes, with the exception of graphics, the team at Diablo II: Resurrected bet on new features that facilitate the use of certain features, but without changing the gameplay. “We wanted the game to be easier to access, but not to make it any less difficult. You know, in a modern game, you would have a lot of tutorials at the beginning, and the first phase would be easy. But we didn’t want to do that with this game, because it would change what made it what it was, and this is a very difficult game. One of the first bosses is literally the second you’ll find in the game,” explains Gallerani.

Some of these additions involve new help screens in the menu, the option to compare items in the inventory, the possibility to invite friends to a match right on the start screen, among others. Furthermore, the entire interface has been adapted for the consoles and controls, and the developers talked about the challenge of taking Diablo II beyond the PC and mouse and keyboard.

Image: Disclosure/Blizzard

“When we started working with the control, we didn’t we could just say ‘ok, now the analog is your cursor’, because that would be almost unplayable. I even tried something like this for about 10 minutes, it was horrible”, says Gallerani. He explains that modern players expect analog sticks to control characters, not a cursor like a mouse does.

There were some obstacles in the process of adapting the original codes from Diablo II to an interface with control, because the game and character movement were working according to the PC configuration. On the mouse, players need to click on the desired area to make the character walk from one point to another, and it was precisely this programming that hindered the adaptation to consoles at first.

On the artistic side, King talks about the responsibility of transforming the 2D look to three-dimensional graphics. “This was one of the biggest challenges for the art team, because we’re dealing with an angle very specific. As soon as we added 3D graphics, our work demand increased exponentially. We had to deal with issues like visual effects operating in 3D space instead of 2D, applying realtime lighting, and things like that. It’s been a big responsibility, but it’s also been an honor to work on this game.”

All this responsibility mentioned by King is directly linked to the attachment that many fans have with Diablo II, as this was a game that not only revolutionized RPGs, but also impacted a generation of PC gamers who spent dozens of hours of their lives progressing their characters in Sanctuary.

For Gallerani, the game has aged very well. “I think the systems still work today, and we see the community is still active. Many action RPGs try to replicate what was done in Diablo 2.” He also talks about how remastering can be “educational” for new players, including those who have never played Diablo or who came from Diablo 3. “It’s like a history class on the origin of action RPGs, and I think this in itself will be an unprecedented experience.”

Why not a remake? Gallerani said the team talked a lot about the possibility of making a remake of Diablo II, not a remaster. However, recreating a game as huge and beloved as this one from scratch would be too complicated. is right for him. If you look at what we’ve done with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, they were redone, it was a different graphics engine, we built an engine to copy the old one. And that worked for these cases, because we felt we could replicate all of that,” says Gallerani, mentioning two recent releases from Vicarious Visions. “But Diablo II is a very complicated game. There are many striking quirks in it, many details. […] There are people in the community who have become experts, who know absolutely everything about this game. And to assume that we can perfectly recreate every peculiarity, every detail, we knew we would miss something.” Subscribe to the Xbox Game for PC for only R$ 13,100 and gain access to a package with more than 100 games for Windows, in addition to exclusive discounts! Image: Disclosure/Blizzard

I dare say the remaster path was the right decision. As I mentioned in the beta stage preview, Diablo II can be punishing for new players, but I completely agree with Gallerani’s statement: this game is a formidable lesson in RPG I also see the remastering as an opportunity for fans to prepare for the future arrival of Diablo IV, which promises to bring together all that is good in the last two predecessors. The Sanctuary awaits us in the past, present and future.

508269Editor’s Note:

At this time, Activision Blizzard is being investigated for reports of sexual harassment, bullying and misconduct. For more information click here.